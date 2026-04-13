Full Cast Set for FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME: THE FOREIGNER MUSICAL, Directed by Adam Pascal

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In collaboration with legendary rock band Foreigner, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Long Island University's Post Theatre Company have revealed the cast for the first production of Feels Like the First Time - The Foreigner Musical. The show will take place at the Little Theatre on LIU's Brookville campus, where it will play eleven performances beginning Friday, April 17, 2026, through Sunday, April 26, 2026.

This collaboration unites Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and LIU's Post Theatre Company to develop and stage a new musical inspired by the iconic music of one of rock's most celebrated bands, Foreigner. Following a developmental workshop of the musical last fall featuring LIU students, the production will feature a company of 26, including primarily LIU students and select professional actors to play age-appropriate adult roles.

The cast features a dynamic mix of Long Island University students and professional performers:

Jeremy Abram (Charlie Blaney) has appeared in Rock of Ages, The Bodyguard, and Sister Act, and starred in the Off-Broadway premiere of Louis Armstrong: Jazz Ambassador. His national tour credits include Rent and All Shook Up.

Julia Cama (Luanne Randall), a sophomore Musical Theatre major, reprises her role from the developmental workshop of Feels Like the First Time.

Sean Cullen Carroll (Bruce Davis) has performed at Milwaukee Rep (Come From Away) and Argyle Theatre (The Full Monty, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story).

Mikey Di Graci (Marshall Davis) has appeared in Post Theatre Company productions including Carousel, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and Urinetown.

Morgan Feinstein (Darlin' Betty/Wendi) is a junior Musical Theatre major who has appeared in Three Sisters and The Book Club.

Sara Fetgatter (Val Davis) has originated roles in world premieres at Bristol Valley Theatre and appeared regionally in LES MISERABLES, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Allie George (Hailey Goz), a senior Musical Theatre major, has appeared in Peter and the Starcatcher and Urinetown at LIU.

Michelle Jennings (Jan "Jan-ma" Randall) has appeared Off-Broadway and regionally in productions including Jane Eyre, Titanic, and The Prom, with additional film and television credits.

Olivier Lubin (T.J. Blaney), a junior Musical Theatre major, has performed in Carousel and Peter and the Starcatcher.

Steven Makropoulos (Simon Bash), an LIU graduate, has appeared Off-Broadway in The Office: A Musical Parody and on national tours including Madagascar: The Musical and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Anna Leigh Skrip (Paris Borchers) is a sophomore Musical Theatre major making her Post Theatre Company mainstage debut.

Brooke Rhobotham (Tania Davis), a sophomore Musical Theatre major, previously participated in the show's developmental workshop.

Annie Watkins (Steph Randall) is a New York-based performer whose work includes Off-Broadway productions and the award-winning short film Love and Near-Death.

The ensemble includes Ava Andrejko, Vita Augugliaro, Lily Bias, Michael Blanco, Joey Ellis Griffing, Kaira Gula, Alex Jolly, Emmi Lee (Dance Captain), Delaney McKay, Claudia McMahon, Keelyn Singleton, Taylor Jazz Woodruff, and Jack Zimm.

Set in 1985, Feels Like the First Time - The Foreigner Musical follows an ordinary suburban family whose lives are turned upside down when they win an extraordinary MTV sweepstakes: a weekend visit from rock icon Simon Bash, capped by a private concert in their own backyard. While the Davis family eagerly prepares for Simon's arrival, their neighbors' attitudes quickly change, each hoping to leverage the superstar's presence to boost their own social standing, save careers, or land a prom date.

Powered by some of the biggest hits in rock history, the musical tells the story of three families whose lives need to get rocked in order to take risks, mend old wounds, and rediscover what love really means. Blending humor and heart, Feels Like the First Time features FOREIGNER favorites including "Cold as Ice," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "Urgent," "Hot-Blooded," "I Want to Know What Love Is," and more.

This first production is directed by Tony nominated Adam Pascal (RENT, Aida, Cabaret, Chicago, Something Rotten!), who also serves as Long Island University's inaugural 2025/26 Artist-in-Residence. The creative team includes book writer Stephen Garvey (The Bardy Bunch, Five Golden Rings, Stages of Rita: The Rita Hayworth Musical), orchestrator and arranger David Abbinanti (Heartbreak Hotel, Saturday Night Fever: The Musical, Ghost: The Musical), and choreographer Lorna Ventura (The Other Americans, Public Theater, Destiny of Desire, Old Globe Theater, Broadway Original Company/Associate Choreographer Wicked, Nice Work if You Can Get It, All Shook Up, Grease).