Sondheim's COMPANY to Return to Long Island with Production at Manes Studio Theatre

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The first Long Island production since the show's 2021 Broadway revival, Stephen's Sondheim and George Furth's masterful Company will be presented on the stage of Manes Studio Theatre in Lindenhurst from April 24 through May 10.

Under the direction of Studio Theatre Executive Producing Director, Rick Grossman, the cast includes Aaron Mor as Robert, Patrice Richardson as Joanne, Ethan Fried as Larry, Rita Sarli as Amy, Joe Bebry as Paul, Morgan Faye Neuhedel as Sarah, Stuart Oakes as Harry, Angela Citrola as Jenny, Niles Wilson as David, Julia Durfee as Susan, Matt Fama as Peter, Heidi Jaye as April, Kheyla Perez as Marta and Gabrielle Sprinkle as Kathy.

Sandra A. Viglitotti serves as Musical Director with Morgan Neuhedel choreographing.

The classic story of Robert, the 35 year old bachelor whose married friends seek to find the perfect mate for him, and the women in his conflicted life, won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical for its original production in 1970. The show also won the 2007 and 2022 Tonys for Best Revival of a Musical.