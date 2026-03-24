THE SANDLOT Screening And Live Q&A With Chauncey Leopardi And Marley Shelton Set For Patchogue Theatre

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced THE SANDLOT MOVIE SCREENING AND LIVE Q&A WITH SQUINTS AND WENDY: FROM THE POOLSIDE TO THE STAGE, set for June 26, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

The event will include a screening of The Sandlot, followed by a moderated discussion and Q&A with Chauncey Leopardi, who portrayed “Squints,” and Marley Shelton, who played Wendy in the 1993 film. The program will feature behind-the-scenes stories and reflections on the film more than 30 years after its release.

A limited number of pre-show meet-and-greet tickets will also be available, offering attendees the opportunity for a photo and greeting with Leopardi and Shelton.

Leopardi began acting at a young age and is known for his role as Michael “Squints” Palledorous in The Sandlot. His credits also include The Big Green and a recurring role on Gilmore Girls.

Shelton, who appeared as Wendy in The Sandlot, has also appeared in films including Pleasantville, Never Been Kissed, and Sugar & Spice. She is also known for her role as Deputy Judy Hicks in the Scream franchise.

Ticket Information

The event will take place at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, New York. Tickets range from $51 to $81 including fees and go on sale March 27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available in person, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.