Video: Watch SCHMIGADOON! Cast Perform 'Corn Puddin' on Broadway

Schmigadoon! has released a first look at McKenzie Kurtz and the cast of the new musical performing "Corn Puddin'" on Broadway! See the new video, which also features Sara Chase and Alex Brightman.

The new musical is now in previews at the Nederlander Theatre and will open on Monday, April 20. The production will run through Sunday, September 6. Get a first look at a photo of the new production here.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.