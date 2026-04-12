LIKE FINE WINE Cabaret Series Returns to the Green Room 42

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Like Fine Wine: A Dream Roles Cabaret brings its celebration of theater's bright future back to The Green Room 42 for a 7 p.m. show on May 21.

Produced by Avery L. Ingvarson (The Wolves, Spelling Club) and Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (it's been ten years since everyone died) and music directed by JQ Welch (54 Stops Making Sense), Like Fine Wine is a window into dream roles to come as performers sing songs from tracks they wait anxiously to age into.

Featuring songs from both crowd favorites like Sweeney Todd and Tick, Tick...Boom! and deep cuts from personally meaningful musicals, Like Fine Wine is a celebration of things to come.

This show stars up and coming talent such as: Aeja Barrows, Danielle Breitstein, Marquis Ellis, James C Harris, Esme, Mitchell, Sammy Overton, Ross Quinn, Matthew Penalva, and James Suarez! Join us for a sneak preview into the next era of musical theater.