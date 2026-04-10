CM Performing Arts Center Will Host Sensory Sensitive JERSEY BOYS Performance

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The CM Performing Arts Center has announced that starting with their upcoming Main Stage Production of Jersey Boys, all Main Stage and Children's Theatre Productions will have a Sensory Sensitive performance. The dates for all other shows will be decided soon. Jersey Boys will have their Sensory Sensitive performance on Sunday, May 3 at 6:30PM.

What Makes This Performance Sensory Sensitive?

This performance has been thoughtfully adapted to create a welcoming and inclusive experience for individuals with sensory sensitivities, along with their families, friends, and caregivers. The goal is to create a theatre environment where everyone feels comfortable, supported, and able to enjoy the performance in their own way.

For a full list of Sensory Sensitive Modifications, go to: https://www.cmpac.com/sensorysensitive/

For questions, please contact the Box Office at (631) 218-2810 or visit our website at www.cmpac.com

About Jersey Boys

JERSEY BOYS follows the evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

Performances will run