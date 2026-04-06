DOG SEES GOD to be Presented by Hofstra Drama in the Black Box Theater This Spring

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Hofstra University's Department of Drama and Dance will close out the spring semester with a bold and thought-provoking production of Bert V. Royal's Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead, directed by Professor Royston P. Coppenger.

Performances will take place in the Joan and Donald Schaeffer Black Box Theater on Friday and Saturday, April 10, 11, 17, and 18, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 12 and April 19, at 2 p.m.; and Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m.

A darkly comic and emotional reimagining of Charles Schulz's beloved Peanuts characters, Dog Sees God follows CB as he grapples with the death of his dog. Searching for meaning, he finds little comfort among his peers - an apathetic Best Friend, a goth sister, an institutionalized ex-girlfriend, and inebriated classmates.

An unexpected connection with an artistic outsider he once helped bully offers a sense of peace, sparking a friendship that pushes teen angst to its limits. As drug use, suicide, eating disorders, violence, rebellion, and questions of identity collide, the story builds toward an ending that is both haunting and hopeful.

CB is played by Jackson Parker '26, a resident of Scituate, Massachusetts. The Hofstra BFA performance major in drama said he is eager for audiences to connect with the show's contemporary tone.

With its mix of familiar characters and provocative storytelling, Dog Sees God offers audiences a fresh perspective on growing up, loss, and the search for identity.

Tickets are $15; $10 for senior citizens and Hofstra alumni. Hofstra community members may receive a limited number of free tickets using their Hofstra login.