HEDDA GABLER to be Presented at Modern Classics Theatre in May

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Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island will present its upcoming production of Henrik Ibsen's psychological tour de force, Hedda Gabler. This limited engagement runs from May 16th through May 31st at the BACCA Arts Center.

Often described as the "female Hamlet," Hedda Gabler remains one of the most challenging and coveted roles in world drama. The play dramatizes the harrowing experience of Hedda, a General's daughter trapped in a stifling marriage and a domestic life she finds utterly repulsive. Ibsen famously titled the play using her maiden name, Gabler, to signify that she is to be regarded as her father's daughter rather than her husband's wife-a woman at war with the societal expectations of the 19th century.

THE CAST Leading the production as the titular Hedda Gabler is Elle Lucksted. She is joined by Paul DeFilippo as George Tesman, Renatto Corneja as Eilert Lovborg, Alexa Roosevelt as Thea Elvstead, Joe Cavagnet as Judge Brack, Candace Wilkerson as Aunt Julia, and Erica Jeudy as Berte.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Since its premiere in 1891, Hedda Gabler has been canonized as a masterpiece of literary realism. It is a chilling study of power, manipulation, and the desperate search for agency within a gilded cage. Hedda's married name is Hedda Tesman; Gabler is her maiden name. On the subject of the title, Ibsen wrote: "My intention in giving it this name was to indicate that Hedda as a personality is to be regarded rather as her father's daughter than her husband's wife."