Video: Derek Klena Sings 'Waving Through A Window' With the Savannah Bananas

Derek Klena has hit the ball out of the park with another Savannah Bananas performance! The Broadway alum performed "Waving Through A Window" from Dear Evan Hansen at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Stadium.

The new video comes after the Wicked alum's recent performances of "Shut Up And Dance," Disney mashup of Mulan and Frozen, and more.

The Savannah Bananas are a song-and-dance spots team that plays "Banana Ball", a fast and entertaining take on the game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and more.

It was recently announced that Roku will stream Savannah Bananas' games from the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour to audiences at home.

About The Savannah Bananas

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.