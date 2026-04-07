STEVE TREVIÑO: FAMILY MAN TOUR is Coming to Patchogue Theatre in October

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Steve Treviño: Family Man Tour appearing on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 8PM

Tickets are $47 - $67 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 10, 2026 at 10:00AM.

Comedian Steve Treviño is “America's Favorite Husband.” He can “speak wife fluently,” he never calls “the guys” for help on a home project, and he knows better than to “make his own decisions,” since decision-making is a privilege reserved solely for his wife, Renae.

His relatable approach affirms his status as one of the country's premiere stand-up comedians, viewed over 300 million times, selling-out shows across the nation, and amassing over 3.4 million total social media followers.

Today, the comedian has had stand-up specials with Amazon, NETFLIX, Showtime to name a few. His first Showtime special, Grandpa Joe's Son, staked out a spot in the Nielsen Top 20 when it first premiered. From the success of that special, he funded, produced, and shot his 2014 NETFLIX hit Relatable. To promote the special, he uploaded a clip titled “When Your Wife Comes Home From Shopping.” It exploded, generating over 56 million views on Facebook alone and paving the way for his other viral clips like “When You Ask Your Wife If She Wants McDonald's” (21 million views). In 2018, Trevino released the follow-up special, Steve Trevino 'Til Death on Amazon. In 2022, he once again self-produced his fifth special, I Speak Wife that released on YouTube garnering over 4 million views.

Steve recently released the sixth special, Steve Treviño: Simple Man on Netflix worldwide on March 12th. Steve tells us what it's like living with a Type-A Virgo wife, squabbling over containers and pizza parties. He shares nostalgic tales of his dad's broken-down truck, an unlikely love story and how to face the challenges of raising spoiled kids today. As a husband, father and son, Steve is just doing the best he can as a Simple Man. The special was shot at the Tobin Center in San Antonio, which was directed by Renae Treviño.

In honor of Treviño's achievements in entertainment and comedy, the city of San Antonio presented the comedian with their prestige Emissary of the Muses certificate on November 24th, 2023.

In 2020, he and his wife, Renae, unveiled a joint weekly podcast entitled “Steve Treviño and Captain Evil.” On the podcast, the couple navigate the treacherous topics of relationships, family and stand-up comedy. All while trying to stay married. Since launching, the podcast has generated over 1.5 million views/streams.

