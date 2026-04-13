LESLIE JONES: I'M HOT TOUR is Coming to Patchogue Theatre in October

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Leslie Jones: I'm Hot Tour, appearing on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 8PM Tickets are $47 - $67 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 17, 2026 at 10:00AM.

Leslie Jones is a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee as well as a Writer's Guild Award and NAACP Award nominee for her work on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. She has also been honored as one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People. Jones recently wrapped production on season two of the HBO Max series OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH. The week of January 17th, 2023, Jones kicked off a new era of THE DAILY SHOW as the program's first guest host.

In 2021, she starred opposite Eddie Murphy in COMING 2 AMERICA for which she won an MTV Movie Award and was nominated for a People's Choice Award. Jones will next produce an untitled Christmas comedy for Lionsgate which she is currently developing as a potential future starring role. Additionally, Jones co-hosts the podcast THE FCKRY with comedian Lenny Marcus. Each week, Jones and Marcus interview guests and answer listener questions, while exposing “the fckry” of any given topic.