BroadwayWorld My Shows is Now Part of the New & Improved App

Since launching last fall, BroadwayWorld My Shows has been the place where theatre fans log every production they've seen, rate performances, write reviews, and document their theatre experiences. Today, we're thrilled to announce that the complete My Shows experience - rebuilt from the ground up - is now available inside the BroadwayWorld app for iPhone and iPad.

Whether you're a Broadway regular, a West End devotee, a tour-chaser, or someone who just caught their very first show last weekend, My Shows in the app lets you track it all, connect with friends who love theatre as much as you do, and carry your entire theatregoing history with you wherever you go.

@broadwayworld The complete My Shows experience - rebuilt from the ground up - is now available inside the BroadwayWorld app for iPhone and iPad. Get started now! ♬ original sound - BroadwayWorld

What's New in My Shows

A Social Feed Built for Theatre Fans- See what your friends are watching in real time: new logs, star ratings, and reviews in a scrollable activity stream. Like, comment, and discover what your community is raving about.

Your Complete Theatregoing Stats - The redesigned Profile turns your history into beautiful statistics: Shows Seen, Total Attendances, Repeat Visits, a Broadway / West End / Tour / Off-Broadway / Regional breakdown, and a Musicals vs. Plays split.

Smart, Grouped Show History - Seen Wicked four times? Record repeart attendances with individual visits, ratings, and reviews.

Find Friends - Search members, send and accept requests, and build your theatre community. A friend-requests banner at the top of your feed means you never miss a new connection.

The Quick Start Wizard - Catching up on years of theatregoing? Rapidly rate and log shows across Broadway, West End, Touring, Off-Broadway, and a curated popular list of the longest-running Broadway productions of all time.

Theatres You've Visited - Browse every theatre on Broadway, and beyond. See where you've been, what's still on your list, and every production that's ever played there.

Wishlist - Keep track of the shows you're dying to see, now front and center in the app's tab bar.

Built for iPhone and iPad — The entire experience is fully optimized for both, with layouts that adapt to bigger screens.

Getting Started

If you already have a BroadwayWorld account, just open the app, tap My Shows, and sign in. Everything you've ever logged on the website will be right there waiting for you.

New to BroadwayWorld? Create a free account in seconds and start building your theatregoing history today.

Download the BroadwayWorld app - free on the App Store - and take your theatre life with you.