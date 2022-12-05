Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Matt Ranagan - A TRIP TO BROADWAY - Performers United Theatre Company 21%

Ryan Van Nostrand - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School 15%

Ryan Van Nostrand - SETH'S LIVE TALENT SHOWCASE - Don't Tell Mama NYC 14%

Spot on Entertainment - TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE CHARTS - John W Engeman Theater 11%

Company - SEASON ONE REVIVAL CABARET - CM Performing Arts Center 10%

Isabella Rossellini - DARWIN'S SMILE - The Gateway 10%

Jackie Butns - FIVE BROADWAY STARS:ONE UNFORGETTABLE EVENING! - Argyle Theater 8%

Charlie Strauch - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School 4%

Mariah Rose Faith Casillas - SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE - Cupcake at the Majestic 3%

Jaime Lyn Beatty - GLASS CEILINGS - Feinstein's At Vitello's 2%

Carol Lipnik - BLUE FOREST - Joes Pub 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Hoffman - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 16%

Jojo Minasi - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 8%

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 7%

Danielle Coutieri - NEWSIES - CAP Syosset 6%

Kevin Burns - HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 5%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 4%

Vincent Ortega - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 4%

Melissa Rapelje - BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 4%

Adolpho Blaire & Christopher Noffke - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

Matt Quinn - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Jojo Minasi - CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Sari Feldman - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Three 3%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Natalie Malotke - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Debbie Roshe - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Rochelle Martin-Vecchio - CABARET - CMPAC 2%

Sandalio Alvarez/Ava Noble - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Rochelle Martin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Merete Muenter - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Jane Lanier - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

Jessica Raven - A SURVIVOR'S GUIDE TO THE HOLIDAYS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Kate Mueth - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%

Christopher Grant - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater 1%

Ashley Marinelli - MYSTIC PIZZA, A NEW MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Kassner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 15%

Joe Kassner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 8%

Joe Kassner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway 7%

Carmela Newman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Dustin Cross - BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

Bob Mackie - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 6%

Kurt Alger - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Tony Frangipane - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Lynn Ciorciari - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 4%

Peter Fogel - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre 4%

Celia Gutierrez - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 3%

Ronnie Green - HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 3%

Chakira Doherty - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 3%

Ronald R. Green III - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Yuka Silvera - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 3%

Teresa LeBrun - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Amy Clark and Mark Koss - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Hunter Kaczorowski - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater 2%

Joe Kassner - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 2%

Dustin Cross - MYSTIC PIZZA, A NEW MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Ronald Green III - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC 2%

Arianne Phillips - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

Lynn Ciorciari - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 1%

Lynn Ciorciari - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 1%

Joe Kassner - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tarmo Kirsimae - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 18%

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

Jordan Hue - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC 4%

Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 4%

Jojo Manasi - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

Dana Iannuzi - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 4%

Rick Grossman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

Jeffrey Sanzel - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 4%

Bruce Grossman / Jojo Minasi - CABARET - CAP 3%

Andrew Beck - CABARET - CMPAC 3%

Tony Frangipane - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Rick Grossman - TITANIC - Studio Theatre 3%

Igor Goldin - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Matthew W Surico - BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 3%

Evan Pappas - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Argyle Theatre 3%

Will Pomerantz - RAGTIME - Baystreet Theatre, Sag Harbor NY 3%

Kevin Harrington - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

Mary Motto Kalich - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Taneisha Crobin - SEUSSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Larry Raben - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 2%

Matt Quinn - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Igor Goldin - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 1%

Diane Marmann - OLIVER! - CAP Syosset 1%

Kate Russo - SEUSSICAL - Sunrise Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

John Torres - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 14%

Tarmo Kirsimae - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 13%

Tommie Gibbons - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes 9%

Jordan Hue - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 6%

Rick Grossman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

Tom Ciorciari - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Eastline Theatre 4%

Scott Hofer - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 4%

James Carey - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 4%

Sam Everett - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Mahi Singh - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Christine Boehm - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Three 4%

Andrew Botsford - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 4%

Danny Higgins - THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 3%

Sheilah Barksdale & Matt Rosenberg - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 3%

Evan Donellan - HENRY THE 5TH - Carriage House Players 3%

Christine Boehm - TWELFTH NIGHT - Carriage House Players 2%

Nicole Savin & Danny Higgins - BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%

Morgan moffitt - THIS PLAY WAS NEVER ABOUT NOSES - Eastline theatre 2%

George A. Loizides - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Gary Tifeld - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Danny Higgins & Nicole Savin - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%

Harris Yulin - THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 1%

Kate Mueth - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

MATILDA - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts 20%

NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman 5%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 4%

FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 4%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 3%

PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

GODSPELL - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 3%

SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 2%

BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 2%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

CINDERELLA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 1%

AVENUE Q - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 1%

RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniella Cuttone - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 20%

Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 11%

Frank Danko - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 6%

Aja M Jackson - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

John Burkland - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 5%

Daniella Cuttone - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

Eric Norbury - FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 4%

Jose Santiago - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Deryn Gabor - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Mike Visco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Sebastian Paczynski - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

José Santiago - ROCK OF AGES - John W Engeman Theater 3%

Kim Hanson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Ethank Steimel - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 2%

Mike Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Mike Visco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Robert Henderson, Jr. - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 2%

Kim Hanson - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

Danny Higgins, Remy Watts - THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 2%

Jose Santiago - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Sebastian Paczynski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 2%

Remi Watts & Danny Higgins - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 1%

Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 1%

Dan Schappert - THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Adam Slawitsky - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 23%

Sandra A Vigliotti - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 6%

Benjamin Stayner - A BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Erika R Gamez - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Dina Mondello - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Adam Slawitsky - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

Carmela Newman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Rob Fishman - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 4%

Jonathan Brenner - FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 4%

Jared Glazer - OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Matthew W Surico - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CMPAC 3%

Sandra A Vigliotti - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Matt Sireco - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Theatre 3%

Sarah Wussow - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Jeff Cox - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Charlie Reuter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Russell Brown - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Jeffrey Hoffman - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 2%

Jeffrey Hoffman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Theatre Three 2%

Sandy Vigliotti - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Star Playhouse 2%

Steven Altinel - PIPPIN - The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival 2%

Charlie Reuter - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 2%

Sandy Vigliotti - PIPPIN - Studio Theater / BayWay Arts Center 2%

Matthew W Surico - MAN OF LA MANCHA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Andrew Haile Austin - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%



Best Musical

MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 22%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 8%

SPRING AWAKENING - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 5%

FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theater 4%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

CABARET - CMPAC 3%

PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 3%

THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre 2%

BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

CINDERELLA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM 2%

THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 1%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 21%

GRUMPY OLD MEN - Studio Theatre of Long Island 20%

THE SCARE & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience 13%

TRAIN - Suffolk County Community College 11%

THIS PLAY WAS NEVER ABOUT NOSES - Eastline theatre 7%

THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center 6%

BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 5%

THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 5%

BIMINI BALM - Debut Theater Company 4%

BITE ME - Northport Plays 4%

THE GRIFT - Bay Street Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Charlotte Rocafort - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 13%

Layla Turnier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 12%

Hailey Pepe - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 7%

Jason Kopp - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 5%

Sean Ryan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Keith Jones - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Bruce Rebold - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

Aaron Kaplan - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Samantha Stevens - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Nicholas Auletti - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 2%

Mike Keller - A BRONX TALE - Engeman Theater 2%

Sabrina Whikehart - CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Ryan Van Nostrand - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Lorraine Leierzapf - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Jamie Baio - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 1%

Andrew J Beck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Joe Thomas - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Emily Nadler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM 1%

Seneca Bell - KINKY BOOTS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Steven Cottanaro - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 1%

Elizabeth Edquist - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre 1%

Turner Riley - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 1%

Devin Williams - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 1%

Omari Collins - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Ryan Van Nostrand - TRAIN - Suffolk county Community College 7%

Tim Smith - THE LION IN WINTER - BACCA 5%

Blake Williams - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 5%

Dan Schindlar - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 5%

Solomon Buchman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 4%

Ryan Nolin - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Heather Neumar - AFFLICTED - South Shore Theatre Experince 3%

Laurie Atlas - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Kevin shea - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Reggie Street - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 3%

Robert Budnick - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Adam Bjelland - BIMINI BALM - Debut Theater Company 3%

Linda May - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Three 3%

Candace Wilkerson - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Christine Boehm - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 2%

Derrick Davis - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Sanzel - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three 2%

Alex Rich - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Bob Gunton - THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 2%

Scott Earle - FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes) 2%

Giovanni Marine - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Nicole Savin - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 2%

Kevin Callaghan - BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 2%

Cathy Chimenti - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Joe Kassner - IS HE DEAD - Township Theater Guild 2%



Best Play

SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 11%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 9%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Studio Theatre of Long Island 7%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 6%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three 5%

MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 4%

INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 4%

HENRY V - Carriage House Players 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Three 3%

BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 3%

FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes) 3%

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Carriage House Players 3%

BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 3%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 3%

IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 3%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes 3%

LOST IN YONKERS - Studio Theatre (Bayway) 2%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Carriage House Players 2%

THE HISTORY BOYS - Studio Theatre of LI - Manes Studio Theatre 2%

THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 2%

THE ST. FRANCIS SHOW - South Shore Theatre Exxperience 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 11%

Rick Grossman & Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 11%

John Mazzarella - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Danny Amy - SPRING AWAKENING - CAP Merrick 7%

Steven Velasquez - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre 7%

Kyle Dixon - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 6%

Bruce Grossman - OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

Kyle Dixon - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 4%

Rick Grossman/Mike Visco - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Jessica Alexandria Cancino - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 4%

Kyle Dixon - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Randall Parsons - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 3%

Remi Watts and Matt Rosenberg - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 3%

Kyle Dixon - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Julian Crouch - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 3%

Andy Walmsely - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 2%

Ana Louizos - RAGTIME - Bay Street 2%

Gary Hygom - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Ian McDonald - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Randall Parsons - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 1%

Mariana Sanchez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jen LoPresti - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 23%

Tim Haggerty - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 9%

Brianne Boyd - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CMPAC 7%

Laura shubert - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 7%

Michael Weisner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 6%

Laura Shubert - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Michael Weinser - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 5%

Joanna Lynn Staub - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Remi Watts and Matt Rosenberg - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 4%

Laura Shubert - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Seamus Naughton - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 4%

Jen LoPresti - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts 4%

Christian Lepore - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Don Hanna - THE CHER SHOW - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Michael Weisner - AVENUE Q - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Tim Haggerty - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 3%

Laura Shubert - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Jon Weston - RAGTIME - Bay Street 2%

Christian Lepore - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - North Fork Community Theatre 1%

David Brandenburg - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

John Mezzo - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre & Center For The Arts 8%

Jenna Halvorsen - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 7%

Michael Deaner - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman 7%

Martino Bonventre - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman Theater 7%

Chris Williamson - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Hannah Pipa - SPRING AWAKENING - CAP Merrick 3%

Taneisha Corbin - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Ryan Van Nostrand - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Jojo Minasi - FOOTLOOSE - Atgyle Theatre 2%

Danny Bae - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Kimmy Friedman - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 2%

Doriann Lewis - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Rita Sarli - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse / Stage 74 2%

Erica Wilders - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Jason Kopp - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

CJ Russo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Jordan Bunshaft - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Andrew J. Koehler - CABARET - cultural arts playhouse, Merrick 2%

Tyler Patrick Matos - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Lily Kaufmann - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

C.J. Russo - TITANIC - Studio Theatre (Bayway) 1%

Erika Wilders Madigan - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 1%

Giovanni Marine - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Andrew Brewer - SOUTH PACIFIC - Plaza Theatricals 1%

Alexis Monetti - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kirby Mason - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 13%

Tyler Smalling - THE SCARECROW & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience 12%

Jordan Hue - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Carriage House Players 6%

Laurie Atlas - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 6%

Andrew Murano - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Carriage House Players 4%

Lee Kurfist - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 4%

Emily Nadler - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 4%

Andrew J. Koehler - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Kevin Callaghan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 3%

Toni Allen - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 3%

Jessica Murphy - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Elena Faverio - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Three 3%

Ana Macasland - BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 2%

Ray Gobes - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 2%

Maria Cento - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 2%

Christina McLaughlin - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Salvatore Casto - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Anthony Noto - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%

Matt Rosenberg - BEING EARNEST - Eastline Theatre 2%

Giovanni Sandoval - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

David DiMarzo - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 2%

Rusty Kransky - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Kevin Callaghan - TWELFTH NIGHT - Carriage House Players 1%

Bryon Azoulay - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 1%

Abigail Isom - WINDFALL - Bay Street Theater 1%

