Judy Carmichael Will Appear in Concert At Bay Street Theater in December

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce Swing! I Go For That, a live and in-person concert with Grammy-nominated pianist and vocalist Judy Carmichael and special guests, on Saturday, December 4, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

The evening marks Carmichael's first concert live at Bay Street Theater in two years, showcasing her signature blend of swinging music, sassy humor, and sultry vocals-think Fats Wallers meets Peggy Lee meets Paula Poundstone. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry.

Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Judy Carmichael and her trio-bassist Pat O'Leary and guitarist Chris Flory-will rollick through favorites from the Great American Songbook from the Gershwins and Cole Porter to Harold Arlen and Randy Newman . Judy was the first musician Bay Street Theater presented, shortly after it opened, and the December 4 concert will be her first live concert at the theater in two years, which makes this a celebratory evening on multiple levels and a perfect way to launch into the holiday season.

Grammy Award-nominated pianist and vocalist Judy Carmichael is one of the world's leading interpreters of stride piano and swing. Count Basie nicknamed her "Stride," acknowledging the command with which she plays this technically and physically demanding jazz piano style. Judy's vocal debut on her CD Come and Get It features her singing debut on everything from Peggy Lee inspired standards, to humorous takes on Fats Waller tunes. Her first all-vocal CD I Love Being Here With You followed, which is also her first with someone else playing piano, in this case the great Mike Renzi (presently music director for Tony Bennett ) with Harry Allen on sax and Jay Leonhart on bass. NPR and podcast fans know Judy Carmichael's Jazz Inspired, Judy's weekly program interviewing celebrated creative people who are inspired by jazz, everyone from Neil deGrasse Tyson to Jane Lynch . The show airs locally on WLIW 88.3 FM Sundays at 7 p.m.

A native of California, Judy Carmichael moved to New York in the early 1980s and has maintained a busy concert schedule throughout the world ever since. She has toured for the United States Information Agency throughout India, Portugal, Brazil, and Singapore. In 1992 Carmichael was the first jazz musician sponsored by the United States Government to tour China. The musician that critics have referred to as "astounding, flawless and captivating" (The New York Times) has played in a variety of venues, from Carnegie Hall to the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice (the first concert ever presented by the museum) to programs with Joel Grey Steve Ross , and the Smothers Brothers. In addition, Ms. Carmichael has done comic skits and performed her music on radio and television, and performed private recitals for everyone from Rod Stewart and Robert Redford to President Clinton and Gianni Agnelli.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.