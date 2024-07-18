Joy Behar & More to Present Encore Performance of MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND at Bay Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present an encore performance of popular TV personality and Bay Street Board of Trustees member Joy Behar and friends, including Susie Essman, Tovah Feldshuh, and Sherri Shepherd to perform MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND. Behar's newest show MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND is a series of monologues, both funny and poignant. Due to a previously SOLD OUT performance, she and friends are returning by popular demand to once again grace the stage for one night only on Monday, August 26th at 8 PM to benefit Bay Street Theater. MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND is produced by Rose Caiola, Cyrena Esposito, and Tracy Mitchell in collaboration with the Bay Street Theater.

"We are proud to help develop this engaging, provocative, and hilarious work by a woman who’s always unafraid to share her ‘View,’” said Tracy Mitchell, “and working with such incredible women, including co-producers like Rose Caiola and Cyrena Esposito, is really an honor.

Tickets start at $69.99 and can be purchased online at BayStreet.org 24/7, at our Box Office 7 days a week from 11 AM to 5 PM, or by calling 631.725.9500.

