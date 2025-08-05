Joriah Kwame, Mandy Barnett and More Set for Adelphi PAC Fall Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for the 2025 fall season performances at Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center are now on sale! This incredible season's lineup includes dance, music, and theatre performances featuring renowned musicians and artists, including Joriah Kwame, Philip Edward Fisher, and Mandy Barnett, alongside Adelphi's talented students.

The season will conclude with a festive Christmas celebration seeped in Celtic tradition and classical virtuosity by award-winning National Scottish Fiddle Champion Sean Heely.

Highlights for the Fall include:

Saturday, September 13 at 3 p.m.

Join New York City-based musical writer (including the viral standalone song "Little Miss Perfect"), performer, and recent Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, Joriah Kwame, as he showcases work from his projects in development.

Thursday, September 25, through Sunday, September 28

This play by Samuel D. Hunter, the original playwright of the 2022 A24 film The Whale, explores issues of faith, family and sexuality as two young Mormons in southeastern Idaho cope with the recent death of their father.

Sunday, October 5 at 3 p.m.

Internationally acclaimed classical concert pianist Philip Edward Fisher returns to the Adelphi PAC with an afternoon of music for solo piano.

Friday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

The GRAMMY-winning ensemble returns to our Westermann Stage as one of our ensembles-in-residence to perform classical and contemporary works for wind quintet.

Sunday, November 9 at 4 p.m.

An official member of the Grand Ole Opry, Mandy Barnett celebrates the music of Patsy Cline as only she can.

Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

The Adelphi Symphony Orchestra brings to life contemporary and classical music for orchestra.

Wednesday, November 19 through Sunday, November 23

This performance will feature choreography by guest artist Hannah Gardner, Artistic Director of 2nd Best Dance Company, an original work by new faculty member Daniel Padierna and more ballet and contemporary work from our faculty.

Saturday, December 6 at 4 p.m.

The internationally award-winning Greater Nassau Chorus returns to the Adelphi PAC to celebrate a cappella and barbershop music, showcasing the human voice.

Friday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Join Champion Scottish fiddler Sean Heely and a cast of nationally-acclaimed Celtic performers on a magical journey through Scotland and Ireland during the holidays.