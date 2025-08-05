Joriah Kwame, Mandy Barnett and More Set for Adelphi PAC Fall Season Lineup

 tracking pixel
Tickets for the 2025 fall season performances at Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center are now on sale! This incredible season's lineup includes dance, music, and theatre performances featuring renowned musicians and artists, including Joriah Kwame, Philip Edward Fisher, and Mandy Barnett, alongside Adelphi's talented students.

The season will conclude with a festive Christmas celebration seeped in Celtic tradition and classical virtuosity by award-winning National Scottish Fiddle Champion Sean Heely.

See Adelphi PAC's complete Schedule.

Highlights for the Fall include:

Larson Legacy Concert: Joriah Kwame

Saturday, September 13 at 3 p.m.

Join New York City-based musical writer (including the viral standalone song "Little Miss Perfect"), performer, and recent Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, Joriah Kwame, as he showcases work from his projects in development.

The Harvest

Thursday, September 25, through Sunday, September 28

This play by Samuel D. Hunter, the original playwright of the 2022 A24 film The Whale, explores issues of faith, family and sexuality as two young Mormons in southeastern Idaho cope with the recent death of their father.

Philip Edward Fisher

Sunday, October 5 at 3 p.m.

Internationally acclaimed classical concert pianist Philip Edward Fisher returns to the Adelphi PAC with an afternoon of music for solo piano.

Imani Winds

Friday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

The GRAMMY-winning ensemble returns to our Westermann Stage as one of our ensembles-in-residence to perform classical and contemporary works for wind quintet.

Sweet Dreams: Mandy Barnett Sings Patsy Cline

Sunday, November 9 at 4 p.m.

An official member of the Grand Ole Opry, Mandy Barnett celebrates the music of Patsy Cline as only she can.

Adelphi Symphony Orchestra

Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

The Adelphi Symphony Orchestra brings to life contemporary and classical music for orchestra.

Fall Dance Adelphi

Wednesday, November 19 through Sunday, November 23

This performance will feature choreography by guest artist Hannah Gardner, Artistic Director of 2nd Best Dance Company, an original work by new faculty member Daniel Padierna and more ballet and contemporary work from our faculty.

Greater Nassau Chorus

Saturday, December 6 at 4 p.m.

The internationally award-winning Greater Nassau Chorus returns to the Adelphi PAC to celebrate a cappella and barbershop music, showcasing the human voice.

Sean Heely's Celtic Christmas

Friday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Join Champion Scottish fiddler Sean Heely and a cast of nationally-acclaimed Celtic performers on a magical journey through Scotland and Ireland during the holidays.




