John W. Engeman Theater Announces Cancellations and Postponements

John W. Engeman Theater has released the following statement regarding their upcoming performances:

We wanted to give you an update as to our plans regarding the final two shows of our 2019-2020 Season.

SISTER ACT, which was scheduled to run March 19 - May 3, has been moved and is now scheduled to run May 14 - June 28.

ANYTHING GOES, which was scheduled to run May 14 - June 28 has been canceled.

So what do you need to do?

If you are a season ticket holder, the tickets you have for ANYTHING GOES will now be used to see SISTER ACT. So, for example, if you have tickets for Saturday, May 16, use them as you normally would (Please realize that although your ticket will say ANYTHING GOES on the face, you will be seeing SISTER ACT).

As a result of ANYTHING GOES being canceled, Season Ticket Holders will be given a voucher towards any Main Stage performance during the 2020-2021 Season.

If you have purchased individual tickets for SISTER ACT, please contact the box office and they will get you reseated during the new dates.

If you have purchased individual tickets for ANYTHING GOES and would like to see SISTER ACT, simply hold on to your tickets and use them on the date you were scheduled to attend. If you do not want to see SISTER ACT, please contact the box office to discuss your options.

We will do our best to respond to all of your questions and requests as quickly as possible. Our box office staff is working from home so please be patient as it may take longer for us to respond than you've become accustomed.

Thank you for your support over the years. We look forward to opening our doors again in the near future and seeing everyone back at the theater. Until then, please stay safe and healthy.

Best,

Richard Dolce & Kevin O'Neill

John W. Engeman Theater

Producers





