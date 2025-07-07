Jennifer Simard, Beth Leavel and More Set for WPPAC 2025-2026 Concert Schedule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The White Plains Performing Arts Center has unveiled its 2025-2026 Special Events which include a variety of special events and concerts. The upcoming season lineup includes three Tony Award Winners and a recent Tony Award Nominee.



The Special Events schedule is as follows:



Seth Rudetsky’s DIVAS BY THE DECADE

Saturday, July 19 - 7:30 PM



SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky is coming to White Plains to celebrate the beloved Broadway diva!

You’ll hear hilarious inside stories mixed with the brilliant singing of these wonderful women who have helped make Broadway what it is today. Fabulous tales beginning with the original “Why would I need a microphone?” diva, Ethel Merman and the very first triple threat diva, Chita Rivera, Of course, there’ll be a whole section on Barbra Streisand (find out what Marvin Hamlisch told Seth Barbra said to him when he commented on her changing the melodies in Funny Girl), and Seth will cover every decade’s divas all the way to today’s like Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga and so many more! And wait til you hear their VOICES! From Hamilton all the way back to West Side Story and Gypsy, Seth will be sharing his private audio and video collection to show everyone why these women became the brightest stars on Broadway. Find out all about the ladies who created Evita, Dolly, Effie, Velma, Elphaba and so many more iconic roles in… Divas By The Decade!



MI GENTE LIVE! Latin Jukebox

Saturday, August 2 - 7:30 PM



Mi Gente Live is a young, energetic Latin pop show that brings the party to life!

Latin Tribute Show with hits by:

Ricky Martin • SELENA • Enrique Iglesias • Jennifer Lopez • PITBULL • SHAKIRA • ROMEO SANTOS • PRINCE ROYCE • MALMUA • Gloria Estefan. . . and more!



This is the best of old school vs new school, and one of the best Latin shows around!



Seth’s Broadway Concert Series! Seth Rudetsky with Tony Award, Drama Desk & Grammy® Award Winner Jessie Mueller

Saturday, August 16 - 7:30 PM



Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky hosts and music directs his acclaimed international concert series. These up-close and personal concerts feature Broadway’s biggest stars in a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Seth’s funny, insightful and revealing questions – and the songs from each star’s stellar Broadway career.



Jessie Mueller is a Tony and Grammy award winning performer who was most recently seen on Broadway in Steppenwolf’s The Minutes by Tracy Letts. Previously, Jessie starred on Broadway in the revival of Carousel (Drama Desk Award, Tony, Grammy nominations). She originated the roles of Jenna in Waitress (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy nominations) and Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy Awards). Other Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. She starred in the Kennedy Center's Guys and Dolls, the New York Philharmonic’s staged concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center (PBS) and Carnegie Hall’s Family and New York Pops series. TV/film: Patsy & Loretta, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Evil, Candy, Chicago Voices (Chicago Emmy nomination), PBS Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best, Centaurworld, A Good Person, Secret Headquarters and Steven Spielberg’s The Post. Jessie hails from Chicago and is a proud Arts Education advocate for programs such as Rosie's Theater Kids (www.rosiestheaterkids.org) and a longtime supporter of Broadway Cares (broadwaycares.org) and Chicago's Season of Concern (seasonofconcern.org).



The Simply Swifties Band

Taylor Swift Tribute

Saturday, September 6 - 7:30 PM



Get ready to experience an unforgettable evening filled with the incredible songs of Taylor Swift, beautifully performed by The Simply Swifties Band. Sing along to your favorite hits and immerse yourself in the magic of Taylor’s music.



Social Media Sensation!

One Funny Lisa Marie

The “Good For Us” Tour

Sunday, November 2 - 2:00 PM



Come join internet comedy sensation @OneFunnyLisaMarie a.k.a. Lisa Marie Riley for this Live Fan Event! Lisa will share hilarious stories, answer your questions, and say hello in person during the post-show meet & greet (for VIP ticket holders). With her signature hair clip and Brooklyn accent, Lisa's hysterical daily musings on life and parenthood have kept everyone laughing through quarantine. She is followed by over 500k fans and her TikTok videos have amassed over 2.7 million views. Lisa's posts have lifted the spirits of people around the globe.



MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS

The Music of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John

Saturday, November 8 - 7:30 PM



You're invited to a thrilling musical celebration of three of Britain’s legendary songwriters.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney are not only knights — the also happen to be three of the most successful songwriters of all time with careers that span decades. “Music of the Knights®” honors their lasting musical influence with songs like “Memory,””I Don’t Know How to Love Him,””Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,””The Phantom of the Opera,””Circle of Life,””Can You Feel the Love Tonight,””Your Song,””Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,””Yesterday,””Hey Jude” and many more!



Join a trio of New York's top vocalists for a musical evening you'll never forget.



An Evening with Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel

Saturday, November 15 – 7:30 PM



Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is celebrating her long and storied career as one of Broadway’s biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she’s played, the ones that got away, and the ones she’s still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you don’t want to miss.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE NEW YORK TENORS

Featuring Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio

Monday, December 15 - 7:30 PM



The Joyful Sights and Sounds of New York are all wrapped in the Season’s Best Show, combining the vocal talents of Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio in a memorable performance that is sure to inspire and entertain audiences of all ages.



Andy Cooney christened by the New York Times as “Irish America’s Favorite Son”, has been taking the Irish-American music scene by storm for the last 20 years. Andy’s unique tenor voice has been heard in concert halls internationally, including hallmark venues ranging from Dublin’s National Concert Hall to sold-out performances in New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall. Cooney’s show credits also include “American Voices” placing him on stage with Grammy Award winners, legendary Larry Gatlin and the ever-popular Crystal Gayle in Performing Arts Centers and Concert Halls throughout the U.S. Standing at the heart of The New York Tenors, presents new and exciting ways to experience the artistry of this versatile performer.



Daniel Rodriguez first captured the attention of Americans everywhere during some of the darkest moments in our nation’s history. He was the New York City police officer whose amazing voice soothed our grief in the days following September 11th. Daniel’s career highlights include performing with Boston Pops Orchestra and debuting before a worldwide audience at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. Other multimedia appearances include, ESPN broadcasts, The Today Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. Daniel Rodriguez is a champion for many charities and continues to inspire, stir and embrace his listeners through his stirring recordings and memorable concert performances.



Christopher Macchio is a gifted performer with a voice of exceptional power and beauty. A classically trained tenor from the Manhattan School of Music, this NY native has been wowing audiences by combining his golden-era sound with an engaging stage presence that resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds. Macchio’s growing reputation has brought him to sold-out theaters and events in the U.S. and Europe. His tenor voice has been featured in NYC’s Opera Nova Company. With television appearances on NBC, PBS, and ABC’s Red Carpet Stage at New York’s 5th Avenue Columbus Day Parade, this rising star is entertaining and capturing the imagination of audiences everywhere.



An Evening with Tony Award, Drama Desk & Grammy Award Winner John Lloyd Young

Saturday, January 31 - 7:30 PM



John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Bros film. John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy is a celebration of classic hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock ‘n’ roll, Doo-Wop and R&B standards. Along with tracks from Young’s critically acclaimed debut album “My Turn” the show features “Sherry”, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”, “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me”, “In the Still of the Night” along with treasures in shades of Goodfellas, James Bond, David Lynch and spaghetti westerns from Roy Orbison to The Platters, the Righteous Brothers to Paul McCartney, Adele to Luther Vandross, Little Anthony, Elvis, Tom Jones and more. This evening is not to be missed!



CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REMIXED

Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Band

Saturday, February 14 - 7:30 PM



Come celebrate the music of the greatest American rock band of all time…Creedence Clearwater Revival!



Featuring hits like Proud Mary, Fortunate Son, Bad Moon Rising, Have You Ever Seen The Rain, and many more! So kick up your boots, sit back, relax, and enjoy the hits that took CCR to number 1!

Seth’s Broadway Concert Series! Seth Rudetsky with 3-time Tony Award Nominee

Jennifer Simard

Saturday, March 14 - 7:30 PM



Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky hosts and music directs his acclaimed international concert series. These up-close and personal concerts feature Broadway’s biggest stars in a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Seth’s funny, insightful and revealing questions – and the songs from each star’s stellar Broadway career.



Jennifer Simard is a three-time Tony Award, five-time Drama Desk Award, three-time Drama League Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. She is also a co-host of “The Golden Girls Deep Dive Podcast,” which is now available for streaming. Her Broadway credits include Death Becomes Her (Helen; Tony nomination); Once Upon a One More Time (Stepmother); Company (Sarah; Tony nomination); Mean Girls (Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey; Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include Somewhere in Queens, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead, and Sisters. Television credits include “Girls5eva,” “The Good Wife,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “The King of Queens,” and “Younger.”



These Special Events complete the 2025-2026 Season. The Mainstage Productions were recently announced and include JAGGED LITTLE PILL onstage October 3-26; FINDING NEVERLAND onstage December 12 – January 4 and CATCH ME IF YOU CAN onstage April 10 – May 3. Subscriptions to the Mainstage Productions are available now. Single tickets to each of these three productions will be available after July 21st. Tickets to all the special events are on-sale now.



