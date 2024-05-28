JERSEY BOYS Extends at the Engeman Theater Through June 30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John W. Engeman Theater has announced that due to demand, the run of JERSEY BOYS has been extended for the final time until June 30, 2024. This marks the longest extension in the history of the Engeman Theater.

JERSEY BOYS, the Tony Award-winning musical, has captivated audiences with its compelling story and unforgettable hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Walk Like a Man." The production, directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato, has received rave reviews and continues to draw large crowds.

Tickets for the extended performances are now available. Don't miss your chance to experience this sensational show. Tickets can be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport, or online at www.engemantheater.com.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with a full bar.

