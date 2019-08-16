Hip To Hip Theatre Company Comes To Southampton 8/23 & 8/24

Audiences will have a chance to enjoy the romantic comedic romp, A Midsummer Night's Dream (directed by S.C. Lucier), and the historic tragedy Richard III (directed by David Frederick Mold), under the stars. The two productions will perform in rotating repertory. Hip to Hip's popular interactive children's workshop "Kids & the Classics," will be offered thirty minutes before each performance. Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket or low chair, picnic fare and enjoy a Shakespeare play in the open air. No tickets are necessary.

Friday, August 23 @ 7:30 pm - A Midsummer Night's Dream

SOUTHAMPTON Agawam Park (25 Pond Lane)

Saturday, August 24 @ 7:30 pm - Richard III

SOUTHAMPTON Agawam Park (25 Pond Lane)

Sunday, August 25 @ 5:00 pm - Rain date

SOUTHAMPTON Agawam Park (25 Pond Lane)

*Kids & the Classics, interactive workshop begins 30 minutes prior to each performance.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Four young lovers escape the tyranny of the court to find love in a magical forest. On the same night and in the same forest, the king and queen of the fairies declare war on each other and a company of amateur actors meet to rehearse a play. See what happens when a mischievous sprite called Puck weaves their three stories into one.



Richard III

After a long civil war, England enjoys a period of peace under King Edward. But Edward's younger brother Richard, who helped him to the throne, grows restless in the shadows. Shakespeare's searing drama chronicles the bloody rise and fall of the last English king to die on the battlefield.

Kids & the Classics

"Kids & the Classics" is the companion piece to Hip to Hip's program of "Free Shakespeare in the Parks." This free interactive workshop is offered 30 minutes before every performance, and is designed for children ages 4 to 12. It gives children a chance to interact with the text by previewing the characters and situations and creating links between the text and their own lives.

The repertory cast includes Leah Alfieri, Kendall Devin Bell, Katie Fanning*, Rebecca Wei Hsieh, Kurt Kingsley*, Tristan Land, Axel Marr, Bree Marr, Jason Marr*, Joy Marr*, Josh Miccio, Austin Nguyen, Anuj Parikh, Sophia Parola, Patrick Singer and Colin Wulff*.

*appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association

About Hip to Hip Theatre Company

Hip to Hip, now in its 13th year, is dedicated to stimulating and developing interest in the theatre arts in underserved communities by providing free, family-friendly, professional productions of popular classics, and free theatre workshops for children, in public spaces.

www.hiptohip.org

www.facebook.com/HiptoHipTheatre

www.twitter.com/HiptoHipTheatre





