GUYS & DOLLS is Coming to BroadHollow at East Islip

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

Tickets are $27.00 for adults, $25.00 for seniors age 65 and over, $21.00 for students with a current and valid school photo ID, and $16.00 for children 12 and under in advance. All tickets are $31.00 after the advance closes. Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted. Group rates are available. Call (631) 581-2700 or email bhtgroupsales@aol.com for group information. For individual ticket information and reservations, please call the Box Office at (631) 581-2700 or go to www.broadhollow.org.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Saturday, February 29th at 8:00p.m.

Sunday, March 1st at 1:00p.m.

Wednesday, March 4th at 2:00p.m.

Friday, March 6th at 8:00p.m.

Saturday, March 7th at 8:00p.m.

Sunday, March 8th at 2:30p.m.

Saturday, March 14th at 8:00p.m.

Sunday, March 15th at 2:30p.m.





