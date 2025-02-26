GUYS AND DOLLS to be Presented at Hofstra University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hofstra University's Department of Drama and Dance is presenting Guys and Dolls, the multi-Tony Award and Drama Desk winning show, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Cited by many critics as one of theater's most perfect musicals, Guys and Dolls features a book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling and music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. Classic songs include "Luck Be a Lady," "Fugue for Tinhorns," "A Bushel and a Peck," "I've Never Been in Love Before," and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat."

Hofstra's production, featuring direction by Christopher Dippel, music direction by Kerry A. Prep, and choreography by Meredith R. Van Scoy, runs March 7-13, at the Toni and Martin Sosnoff Theater, located in the John Cranford Adams Playhouse, South Campus.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is a beloved, oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit is scrambling to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town. Meanwhile, his fiancée and nightclub performer, Miss Adelaide, laments about their 14-year engagement. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough to run the game, but things hit a snag when Sky begins romancing Sarah Brown, a straight-laced missionary. Guys and Dolls takes its audience from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City. Eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

"I'm very excited to share this show with people," said Dippel, an associate professor of drama, who is steering this debut production of Guys and Dolls on the Playhouse stage. More than 62 students and staff members are bringing the musical to life, and they have been in rehearsals six days a week, gearing up for the March 7 opening.

"Hofstra's Drama Program often produces shows that aim to challenge the audience. Guys and Dolls is not that," said Lucca Lofaro '25, a BFA drama performance major who is playing Nathan Detroit. "This show is popcorn - a fun, enjoyable theater experience where you can relax and laugh with larger-than-life characters."

"Everyone involved with the show is putting in 110% effort, every single day," said BFA student Andrew Heitmann '26, who is playing Sky.

Megan Sophie Gore '25, a theater arts production BFA, is stage manager of Guys and Dolls. "This show is a fun, little break from reality. Audiences will enjoy the beautiful music, comedy, and colorful set design."

Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Friday, March 7; Saturday, March 8; Tuesday, March 11; Wednesday, March 12; and Thursday, March 13. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 9.

Tickets for the general public are $15 each. Members of the Hofstra community may reserve up to two free tickets. Purchase or reserve tickets online at www.hofstratickets.com. (Hofstra students, staff, and faculty need to log in to reserve free tickets.)

