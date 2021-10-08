Final Weekend to Catch SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE

This weekend is your last chance to see this thrilling tale of Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock's Secret Life, presented by boots on the ground theater.



The game's afoot! This rollicking romp of a play by Ed Lange is a new take on the world's most famous detective and his partner in crime Dr. Watson. Filled with mystery, intrigue, romance, a healthy dose of hilarity and a shocking ending that can make even those die hard Sherlock Holmes fans gasp out loud. We were thrilled to bring Sherlock's Secret Life to life in its Long Island premiere last March at the Southampton Cultural Center, only to have it close after one weekend of shows thanks to Covid. We're excited to bring Sherlock back this year: September 17-October 10.

DETAILS:



Tonight & tomorrow 7pm

Sunday matinee 2pm

Southampton Cultural Center



Tickets: SCC-arts.org