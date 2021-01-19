Filmmakers Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, Ayn Rand Institute's Yaron Brook, & Carmine Appice Up Next on TOM NEEDHAM'S SOUNDS OF FILM

Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, the writers and directors of MY LITTLE SISTER, author Yaron Brook, and Vanilla Fudge's Carmine Appice are Tom Needham's special guests on THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

MY LITTLE SISTER, this year's Official Oscar Entry from Switzerland, is about a once successful playwright who sacrifices her life and career for her dying brother. MY LITTLE SISTER was nominated for the Golden Bear and Teddy Awards at the 2020 Berlinale.

MY LITTLE SISTER's directors Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond have known each other since their childhood. Both passionate about theatre, they are accomplished actresses and have performed in numerous Swiss and French theatrical productions.

The duo moved on to write and direct their first feature film, The Little Bedroom, starring legendary French actor Michel Bouquet. Premiered at the Locarno Film Festival 2010, the film was selected to represent Switzerland at the Academy Awards, was honoured with two Quartz at the Swiss Film Award (Best Fiction Film and Best Screenplay) and received multiple awards in international festivals.

Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond have explored the documentary field by directing Evening Class for Adults (2005) and Buffo, Buten & Howard (2009). They also wrote and directed Open Book, a series broadcast in 2014 on Swiss and French Television. This successful experience led them to write a new series, Toxic, currently under development.

In 2018, the duo of Swiss filmmakers joined forces again to direct Ladies, a documentary premiered at Visions du Réel Film Festival and selected by a number of festivals. It was nominated for the Swiss Film Award in the Best Documentary category and has been a box office success in Swiss cinemas.

Yaron Brook is the host of the Yaron Brook Show, renowned best-selling author, and world class speaker. Brook's podcast can be heard on the Yaron Brook Show at BlogTalk Radio, Spreaker, Spotify and YouTube.

Brook was the Executive Director of The Ayn Rand Institute (ARI) for 17 years (2000-2017). He remains Chairman of the Board of ARI. Brook, an internationally sought speaker, travels extensively promoting Ayn Rand and her philosophy, objectivism.

Carmine Appice is an original member of the legendary rock group, Vanilla Fudge. Originally formed in 1967, Long Island's Vanilla Fudge members Carmine Appice, Mark Stein, Vinny Martell and Tim Bogart became famous for playing re-vamped rock versions of popular soul hits. They became one of the most successful psychedelic rock groups to emerge out of the 1960's with sold out world tours, hit singles and albums, and a reputation for cutting-edge musicianship. At one point, they toured with Jimi Hendrix, and Led Zepplin was their opening act. Their hit single "You Keep Me Hanging On" landed them on 'The Ed Sullivan Show,' 'The Dick Cavett Show' and 'The Merv Griffin Show.' On October 15, 2006, they were inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame along with Billy Joel, Joan Jett and Twisted Sister.

'The Sounds of Film' is the nation's longest-running film themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet at wusb.fm. Past interviewees include the Doors' John Densmore, Peter Paul and Mary's Peter Yarrow, Bobby Rydell, Kurtis Blow, Alec Baldwin, Ralph Macchio, Procol Harum's Gary Brooker, Julie Andrews and "Get Out's" Jordan Peele.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the Sounds of Film's internet livestream on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.