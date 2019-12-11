FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS AND FRIENDS Returns to Bay Street Theater in January

Bay Street Theater and Dan's Papers have announced the rekindling of the popular Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas and Friends will return this January every Saturday at 8 pm and the just announced date of Friday, January 24 at 8 pm. Tickets now available online at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday 11 am to 5 pm. The box office will be closed for the holidays December 22 - December 31 but tickets are available online 24 hours during these dates. The concerts are also sponsored in part by Behind the Hedges Audi, Coors Light and Blue Moon.



Nancy Atlas, along with band members Johnny Blood, Brett King, Richard Rosch and Neil Surreal have been dominating the East End music scene on Long Island for years. Known for their raw live performances and stellar songwriting, Nancy and her band, The Nancy Atlas Project, have also opened for almost everyone under the sun. To name a few: Elvis Costello; Lucinda Williams; Toots and the Maytals; Jimmy Buffett; Crosby, Stills and Nash... the list goes on and on.



The Schedule:



Jan. 4 - Rock legend Simon Kirke of Bad Company and Free

Jan. 11 - New Orleans Piano Funk with Brian Mitchell & Clark Gayton

Jan. 18 - Randi Fishenfeld, violin extraordinaire

Jan. 24 - Blues Monster Jonny Rosch

Jan. 25 - The Choir Show with Danny Kean



Nancy grew up with gypsy blood in Commack, NY. She spent her entire college years abroad at both Cambridge University in England and Richmond College in London and Florence. There was a serious recession going on the year she graduated college so instead of becoming an advertising executive she walked down to Portabello Road, London, bought a guitar for 60 quid and never looked back.

Nancy now lives in Montauk, New York with her husband Thomas and her two sons Cash and Levon and her daughter Tallulah. When she is not writing a song or on stage rocking out, she can be found spending time with her family enjoying the outdoors.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You