Exhibition on Screen Series Returns With Presentations Of FRIDA KAHLO, EASTER IN ART, and More

Since launching in 2011, "Exhibition on Screen" has released more than 16 films shown in over 50 countries across the globe.

Feb. 12, 2023  

This Winter and Spring, movie and art aficionados across Long Island will gather for the return of the "Exhibition on Screen" series at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island NY 11772.

Working with top international museums and galleries, "Exhibition on Screen" creates films which offer a cinematic immersion into the world's best loved art and artists, accompanied by insights from the world's leading historians and arts critics. Since launching in 2011, "Exhibition on Screen" has released more than 16 films shown in over 50 countries across the globe.

Here are the scheduled Winter/Spring showings of the "Exhibition on Screen" films at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center:

Frida Kahlo

Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 PM & Saturday, February 25 at 11:00 AM

Take a journey through the life of a true icon, discover her art, and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life. Making use of the latest technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality, we take an in-depth look at key works throughout her career. Using letters Kahlo wrote to guide us, this definitive film reveals her deepest emotions and unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art.

Exhibition on Screen's trademark combination of interviews, commentary and a detailed exploration of her art delivers a treasure trove of color and a feast of vibrancy. This personal and intimate film offers privileged access to her works, and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, her resilience, and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men and women. Delving deeper than any film has done before, engaging with world-renowned Kahlo experts, exploring how great an artist she was, discover the real Frida Kahlo.

EASTER IN ART

Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM & Saturday, April 8 at 11:00 AM

The story of Christ's death and resurrection has dominated western culture for the past 2000 years. It is perhaps the most significant historical event of all time, as recounted by the gospels but, equally, as depicted by the greatest artists in history. From the triumphant to the savage, the ethereal to the tactile, some of western civilization's greatest artworks focus on this pivotal moment.

This beautifully crafted film explores the Easter story as depicted in art, from the time of the early Christians to the present day. Shot on location in Jerusalem, United States and throughout Europe, the film explores the different ways artists have depicted the Easter story through the ages and thus depicts the history of us all.

I, CLAUDE MONET

Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 PM & Saturday, April 29 at 11:00 AM

After premiering in Season 4 of EXHIBITION ON SCREEN, I, Claude Monet is back by popular demand, revealing the heart and soul of arguably the world's most loved artist.

Monet's life is a gripping tale about a man who, behind his sun-dazzled canvases, suffered from feelings of depression, loneliness, even suicide. However, as his art developed and his love of gardening led to the glories of his Giverny garden, his humour, insight and love of life are revealed. Told through Monet's own words and shot on location at the very spots he painted, the film features his most loved paintings in an unforgettable, immersive art experience.

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

Adult - $9.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00

Buy tickets NOW at www.plazamac.org

or visit the box office one hour before showtime!

INTERMISSION SPECIALS AT THE BLUE VELVET LOUNGE!

Thursday Evening Wine & Cheese: Choose your cheese platter catered by The Cheese Patch and pair with a fine wine or craft beer from the Plaza's own Blue Velvet Lounge.

Saturday Brunch: Select from a delicious menu of sandwiches, bagels, salads, fruit, and muffins catered by Goldberg's Famous Bagels. Then top off your brunch with one of our fine wines or craft beers!

*Menus are available at the box office and are distributed before the show. Orders must be placed before showtime to be delivered to the Plaza in time for the intermission. Please come early if you plan on placing an order! Food cannot be purchased online.

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), community-supported organization. Its mission is to celebrate the power and magic of film as an art form and as a medium for multicultural exchange and social responsibility by:

  • Screening quality mainstream, independent, and foreign films, and opera and theatre productions captured live from world stages
  • Offering field trips, medial literacy workshops, and classes in filmmaking and animation
  • Contributing to the economic and cultural development of the community
  • Presenting curated series and festivals with guest speakers

As a cultural center, The Plaza attracts tourism. Many out-of-town patrons who come to see a film or take a class also shop at neighboring businesses and dine at local restaurants. Media Arts classes provide creative outlets for children and teens. Field trips, media literacy workshops, and professional development classes for teachers create a vital synergy between education and the arts. As a community-supported organization, The Plaza is a safe, inclusive, and equitable public forum for various community groups, individuals, artists, musicians, filmmakers, and non-profit advocacy groups to connect, collaborate, discuss, and support each other, particularly when facing life's ups and downs.

For more information on The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center, please visit: www.plazamac.org




