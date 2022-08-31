EastLine Theatre Brings ANNA IN THE TROPICS To Westbury Arts For Hispanic Heritage Month Beginning September 10

EastLine Theatre returns to Westbury Arts this September with Anna in the Tropics. Winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play by Cuban-American playwright Nilo Cruz is set in a Tampa cigar factory in 1929, where cigars are still rolled by hand and "lectors" are employed to educate and entertain workers.

When a new lector begins to read aloud from Anna Karenina, he unwittingly becomes a catalyst in the lives of his avid listeners, for whom Tolstoy, the tropics, and the American dream prove a volatile combination.

Anna in the Tropics is the first show funded by EastLine's Heritage Fund program, chaired by vice president of the board, Larry Meneses. The fund was created to sponsor projects that showcase Hispanic and Latine heritage and culture. "With the support of over a dozen local donors, we are proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in collaboration with Westbury Arts. We look forward to producing work like this for years to come," Mr. Meneses said.

Performances will take place at Westbury Arts starting on September 10th and running through October 2nd. Tickets are free with a refundable $20 reservation. They can be reserved at eastline.eventbrite.com. These reservations are refundable, in cash, following each performance. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

Anna in the Tropics by Nilo Cruz is directed by Tom Ciorciari, presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with Westbury Arts, stage management by Matt Rosenberg, and with costumes by Lynn Ciorciari.

The cast of Anna in the Tropics features Geo Carpio, Lauren Giglio, Giovanni Marine, Julia Navarro, Kevin Rios, and Elizabeth Tobio.

EastLine Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company that BroadwayWorld calls 'Long Island's best kept secret'. EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

In summer 2021, EastLine toured Long Island parks with an acclaimed production of Romeo & Juliet. In recent years, EastLine has produced Prospero (Live), an original musical based on The Tempest; the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; the black comedy Hand to God; a newly-commissioned adaptation of Antigone; a sold-out run of Peter Shaffer's Amadeus in a tiny blackbox space; and a production of Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was 'bursting at the seams with imagination'. EastLine will return to Westbury in December with a world premiere adaptation of The Great Gatsby, These Gilded Souls by Long Island playwright Aly Kantor.