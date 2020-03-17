Director Dan Roher Talks Robbie Robertson & The Band Documentary On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Dan Roher, the award-winning director of ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND, is Tom Needham's special guest this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND is a confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous tale of Robertson's young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. The film is a moving story of Robertson's personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in music, together making their mark on music history. ONCE WERE BROTHERS blends rare archival footage, photography, iconic songs and interviews with Robertson's friends and collaborators including Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and more.

Dan Roher is known for shorts like 'Survivor's Rowe,' and the feature 'Ghosts of our Forest.'

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Bobby Rydell, Don McLean, Carter Burwell, Nile Rodgers, Chuck D, Alexander Payne, Hal Hartley, Michael Moore, Jimmy Webb, and Ernest Dickerson.





