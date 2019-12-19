December 19th Update: MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Long Island Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Long Island:

Best Actor in a Musical

Alan Stentiford - JEKYLL & HYDE - Theatre Three 12%

Tom Souhrada - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 10%

Rick Henrickson - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 6%

Best Actor in a Play

JUSTINN HARRIS - LOVE/SICK - RIVERHEAD FACULTY COMMUNITY THEATRE 9%

Steven D. Clark - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 9%

Brendan Noble - THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Hardscrabble Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Musical

Jenna Halvorsen - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 13%

Ashley Ferraro - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Three 10%

Jenny Hill - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 8%

Best Actress in a Play

Cassandra LaRocco - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 15%

Laurie Atlas - BOEING BOEING - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 10%

Laurie Slattery - RABBIT HOLE - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 7%

Best Choreographer

Eugenio Contenti - THE FULL MONTY - The Argyle Theatre 12%

Matt Quinn - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 10%

Tommie Gibbons - WEST SIDE STORY - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 9%

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Chakira Doherty - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Three 25%

Kurt Alger - 'SUNSET BOULEVARD' - The John W. Engeman Theater 13%

Joe Kassner - BRIGADOON - BroadHollow Theatre 10%

Best Costume Design in a Play

Lyn Ciorciari - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - EastLine Theatre 72%

Tracy Christensen - THE PROMPTER - Bay Street Theater 15%

Jane Greenwood - SAFE SPACE - Bay Street Theater 13%

Best Director of a Musical

Jeffrey Sanzel - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three 15%

Matthew Quinn - MAMA MIA! - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 11%

Mitzi Hamilton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 11%

Best Director of a Play

Bradlee E. Bing - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 13%

Jeffrey Sanzel - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 12%

Tarmo Kirsimäe - RABBIT HOLE - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 9%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 16%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Theatre Three 15%

MAMMA MIA - Southampton Cultural Center 10%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 22%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 14%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - South Shore Theatre Experience 9%

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - JEKYL & HYDE - Theatre Three 30%

John Burkland - AIDA - The John W. Engeman Theater 13%

Allison Weinberger - NEWSIES - CM Performing Arts Center 11%

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Stacey Boggs - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 42%

Chris Damp - MACBETH - EastLine Theatre 13%

Evan Donnellan - DOUBT - The carriage house players 12%

Best Musical

MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 13%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 11%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Theatre Three 10%

Best Musical Direction

Adam Slawitsky - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 16%

Jeffrey Hoffman - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three 14%

Hosun Moon - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 14%

Best Play

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 18%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 13%

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 7%

Best Set Design in a Musical

Colin O'Leary - WEST SIDE STORY - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 19%

Patrick Grossman - NEWSIES - CM Performing Arts Center 17%

Paige Hathaway - 'SUNSET BOULEVARD' - The John W. Engeman Theater 14%

Best Set Design in a Play

Randall Parsons - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 64%

Joe Rubino - SUBURBIA - Theatre Out of Bounds/ Studio Theatre 21%

David Rockwell - SAFE SPACE - Bay Street Theater 8%

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Tim Haggerty - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three 40%

Laura Shubert - 'SUNSET BOULEVARD' - The John W. Engeman Theater 16%

Ethan Carleton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The John W. Engeman Theater 14%

Best Sound Design in a Play

Jess Barenzano - MACBETH - EastLine Theatre 48%

Andrew J. Beck - ACME: A COMPANY THAT MAKES EVERTHING - Theatre Out of Bounds/ Studio Theatre 25%

Jon Weston - THE PROMPTER - Bay Street Theater 15%

