DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS is Coming to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Darlene Love: Love For The Holidays appearing at Patchogue Theatre on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 AT 8PM.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love returns to Patchogue Theatre to kick off the season in style. She'll perform Christmas classics along with her iconic hits—guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.

Tickets are $46 - $96 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 10AM.

Through the years, Darlene Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and superb performances. Rolling Stone Magazine has proclaimed Darlene Love to be “one of the greatest singers of all time” and that certainly rings true, but perhaps Paul Shaffer says it even more concisely: “Darlene Love is Rock N' Roll!” - which was made official when she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Bette Midler, a great fan of her work, in 2011. During the celebration, the two ladies enjoyed performing He's A Rebel together and as part of the festivities, Darlene also sang He's A Fine, Fine Boy backed by another distinguished fan, Bruce Springsteen.

At the Academy Awards, Darlene sang her powerful acceptance speech on behalf of all of the performers in the winning film “Twenty Feet From Stardom.” As she raised the Oscar, the entire house stood with a cheering ovation, led by the wildly applauding Bill Murray. It was another special moment in a great career. A Grammy award soon followed for the soundtrack of the film.

Her Billboard hits include: He's A Rebel, The Boy I'm Gonna Marry, Wait ‘Til My Bobby Gets Home, He's Sure the Boy I Love and the #1 holiday classic Christmas Baby (Please Come Home), a song that she performed annually with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on The Late Show With David Letterman for some 29 years until Letterman retired.

To continue this long standing tradition, Darlene performs a number of special Christmas shows every year and continues to enchant her fans with the Christmas spirit.