Cirque Du Soleil's OVO At UBS Arena Offers Flash Sale From This Week

Cirque du Soleil's OVO, coming to UBS Arena in Elmont from August 15-18, 2024, is holding a limited time Flash Sale. Tickets will be 30% off starting at 9AM EST on Wednesday, July 10 through Friday, July 12 at 11:59PM EST. Tickets can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. The insects' home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It's love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye-and the feeling is mutual.

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance. Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO ("egg" in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in over 160 cities and close to 30 different countries.

OVO will perform in Elmont, New York at the UBS Arena from August 15, 2024-August 18, 2024.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 15th at 7pm

Friday, August 16th, at 7pm

Saturday, August 17th at 3pm & 7pm

Sunday, August 18th at 1pm

