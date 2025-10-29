Cast and Creative Team Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Engeman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The John W. Engeman Theater has revealed the cast and creative team of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. This lively musical adaptation of the classic Dickens tale follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by four ghosts - his old business partner Marley, the ghost of Christmas past, present and future. See what happens when he gets a glimpse of his own future if he doesn't change his life. Featuring music by Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty & The Beast and The Little Mermaid) and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (Seussical and Once on This Island), don't miss this holiday classic on the Engeman stage.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is directed by Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin' in The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by Elise Kinnon (Broadway: Pirates! The Penzance Musical!; Film: “WONKA” (Warner Bros Studios, London); NYC: Marry Me, A Tribute to David Merrick; Select Regional: Main State Music Theatre, Theatre Aspen, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Virginia Music Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Westchester Broadway Theatre).

The Creative Team includes Jacob Stebly (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig/Makeup Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Manager, Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Production Stage Manager) KAITLIN BUTTOFUCO (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes James Judy as Scrooge (Broadway: Into the Woods, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Jekyll & Hyde; Off-Broadway: Tin Pan Alley Rag, La Boheme, Fiorello, 1,2,3,4,5 and The Gig, J.P. Morgan Saves the Nation, Catch Me If I Fall; National Tours: South Pacific, Deaf West's Big River, Jekyll & Hyde, Newsies; Film/Television: “Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical”, “Boardwalk Empire”), Kent M. Lewis as Jacob Marley (Engeman: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mystic Pizza; National Tours: Billy Elliot, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mama Mia!; Regional: La Mirada Theatre, New London Barn, Ogunquit Playhouse, Forestburgh Playhouse, North Shore Music Theater), Cody Gerszewski as Bob Crachit (Engeman: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sunset Boulevard, Clue; Off Broadway: On The Right Track, Rio Uphill, Edgar and Marie: a new play; New York/Regional: Pangea NYC, Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Capital City Theatre, The Fireside Theatre, New City Music Theatre), Adrianne Hick as Ghost of Christmas Past (National/International Tours: Les Miserables, Jekyll & Hyde, Menopause the Musical 1&2; Regional/New York: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Ivoryton Playhouse, American Stage Theatre Co, Interlakes Theatre, The Wick Theatre, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Lyric Stage Co. of Boston, Surflight Theatre), Tyler Price Robinson as Ghost of Christmas Present (National Tours: Elf: The Musical; Regional: Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Prather Productions, Round Barn Theatre, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre), and CÁITLÍN BURKE as Ghost of Christmas Future (Engeman: The Sound of Music, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; National Tour: The Sound of Music; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, McCarter Theater Center, North Shore Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Theatre, New York City Center).

The ensemble includes Jefferson Behan, ROBBIE BEIRNE, MARISA BUDNIK, TRISTAN CALDWELL, Lani Corson, MAX DELUCA, Matthew Eby, TRAVIS FLYNT, LILY GRUBERT, BRIAN HARTMAN, KARLIE JANE HARTMANN, CHAFIK JAY, CYNTHIA KAUFFMAN, Kayla Kennedy, EMILY KIM, PAIGE MATHERS, SADIE MATHERS, ANNA ORBISON, TYLER MAXWELL RENAUD, JAKE TOMÉ ROTZ, Elliot Torbenson, BLAIR TRAVAGLIANTI, and BRITTON TRAVAGLIANTI. The swings are OLIVIA GIORGIO and HENRIQUE SOBRINHO.