Cast Revealed For INTO THE WOODS At The CM Performing Arts Center

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their cast and creative team for the Sondheim classic, INTO THE WOODS, running September 16-30 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Inspired by The Brothers Grimm fairy tales, INTO THE WOODS is an enchanting, brilliant musical that ventures beyond "happily ever after!" What begins as a lively fantasy ends in lessons of responsibility, consequences for our actions, and what we teach our children. Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack's found a second beanstalk, Prince Charming's eyes are wandering, and there's a Witch living next door.

Stephen Sondheim's most popular musical takes our favorite storybook characters and turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. INTO THE WOODS is timeless yet relevant.

The cast will feature Isaiah Baston as JACK, Bryan Bowie as STEWARD, Elizabeth DeGennaro as CINDERELLA'S MOTHER/GRANNY/GIANT, David DiMarzo as RAPUNZEL'S PRINCE, Samantha Free as THE WITCH, Lainee Jentz as LUCINDA, Keith Jones as MILKY WHITE, Sarah Klaum as CINDERELLA'S STEPMOTHER, Michael Krulder as CINDERELLA'S PRINCE/WOLF, Rosemary Kurtz as JACK'S MOTHER, Rebecca Martowski as FLORINDA, Samantha Mena as RAPUNZEL, Andrew Murano as THE BAKER, Hallie Roteman as CINDERELLA, Anna Schiavoni as LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD, Gary Tifeld as NARRATOR/MYSTERIOUS MAN and Emily Walter as THE BAKER'S WIFE.

CMPAC's very own Director of Educational Theatre Patrick Campbell is set to direct this production, alongside Matthew Surico as Musical Director, Sarah Minto as Choreographer and Stage Manager, and Ronald Green III as Costume Designer.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturday, September 16 8PM

Sunday, September 17 2PM

Wednesday, September 20 2PM

Friday, September 22 8PM

Saturday, September 23 8PM

Sunday, September 24 2PM

Friday, September 29 8PM

Saturday, September 30 8PM

The CM Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is "home" to people from all walks of life who work collaboratively to produce quality theatrical productions. Guided by the values of excellence, diversity and community, we seek to make a positive contribution to arts-education, culture and the quality of life on Long Island. The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center is our handicap accessible Main Stage theater which seats 370 patrons, including a VIP section of raised banquet seats.

The theater is located at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY 11769.