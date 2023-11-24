Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble Will Perform in Concert at Huntington's Heckscher Museum of Art

The performance is on Friday, December 1 @ 7 PM.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble Will Perform in Concert at Huntington's Heckscher Museum of Art

The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a concert of music for flute, strings and harp, on Friday, December 1 @ 7 PM at Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Avenue in Huntington, NY.

Featured music will include works by Joaquin Turina, Vincent D'Indy, Quincy Porter, Astor Piazzolla, Jean Francaix, Nino Rota, selections from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite and a surprise new cover of a popular song.

Performers will be Sally Shorrock, flute, Bradley Bosenbeck, violin, Veronica Salas, viola, Bernard Tamosaitis, cello and Karen Lindquist, harp.

The December 1 performance is free, and will be part of extended museum hours, beginning at 5 PM. Explore the current exhibitions from 5 to 8:30 PM and enjoy the concert in the galleries beginning at 7 PM. More information at Click Here.

The venue is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://new.mta.info/tripplanner/results.

Canta Libre was founded in 2002 by flutist Sally Shorrock to foster the performance and enjoyment of musical literature specifically written for flute, harp and strings. They have been acclaimed by audiences throughout the Northeast, with regular performances in Connecticut, Westchester and Long Island. They were featured at The American Harp Society 50th Anniversary National Conference, and have appeared at Lincoln Center, on WNYC at The Green Space, The Music Festival of the Hamptons, Barge Music, Concerts at One at Trinity Church in Manhattan, WLIW TV, National Public Radio of Long Island, and The Brooklyn Public Library. Trained at the finest conservatories, many of the members have performed and toured internationally with appearances at major festivals, including Aspen, Spoleto and Tanglewood. Their critically-acclaimed CD of music by Jean Francaix, Joseph Guy Ropartz, Jean Yves Daniel-Lesur and Maurice Ravel is available on the 4Tay label. Much more about them at www.cantalibre.org.


