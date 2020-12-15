Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble Presents Zoom Virtual Concert

The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a virtual concert, performing music for flute, strings and harp, online on Zoom, Friday, January 15 at 7:00 PM, sponsored by the Cutchogue - New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road in Cutchogue, NY.

The event will feature works by Long Island Composers Alliance members Murray F. Cohen, Jane Leslie, and Laurence Dresner, as well as pieces by Ian Clarke, Villa-Lobos, and Saint-Saens, among others.

Performers will be Sally Shorrock, flute, Bradley Bosenbeck, violin, Veronica Salas, viola, Bernard Tamosaitis, cello and Karen Lindquist, harp.

This concert is free and open to the public, with event registration at https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/events/canta-libre-chamber-ensemble-zoom. For more information, contact the Cutchogue - New Suffolk Free Library's Dawn Manwaring at 631-734-6360.

Canta Libre was founded in 2002 by flutist Sally Shorrock to foster the performance and enjoyment of musical literature specifically written for flute, harp and strings. They have been acclaimed by audiences throughout the Northeast, with regular performances in Connecticut, Westchester and Long Island. They were featured at The American Harp Society 50th Anniversary National Conference, and have appeared at Lincoln Center, on WNYC at The Green Space, The Music Festival of the Hamptons, Barge Music, Concerts at One at Trinity Church in Manhattan, WLIW TV, National Public Radio of Long Island, and The Brooklyn Public Library. Trained at the finest conservatories, many of the members have performed and toured internationally with appearances at major festivals, including Aspen, Spoleto and Tanglewood. Their critically-acclaimed CD of music by Jean Francaix, Joseph Guy Ropartz, Jean Yves Daniel-Lesur and Maurice Ravel is available on the 4Tay label. Much more about them at www.cantalibre.org.