CM Performing Arts Center To Stream Their Annual Touring Dramatic Prayer Service For The First Time

CM Performing Arts Center has released the following statement regarding their Dramatic Prayer Service:

Take a Journey back through time with us. Before CM Performing Arts Center became an entertainment center for Live Theatrical Entertainment and an institute for Theatrical Education, CM's roots started 33 years ago, with a humble pastor, Noel S. Ruiz, and his traveling Dramatic Prayer Service - Journey, Cross, & Crucifixion.

Journey, Cross & Crucifixion is a live dramatic presentation of the Stations of the Cross. Join us as we experience the trial of Jesus, his Journey through the streets of Jerusalem, carrying the burden of the Cross, and the final moments of the Crucifixion.

For the first time ever, since our beginning 33 years ago, we are pleased to announce that you will be able to stream Journey, Cross, & Crucifixion from the safety and comfort of your home this Holy Week. Visit www.CMPAC.com/Journey on the following days at either 10AM, 3PM, and 7PM: Palm Sunday (4/5), Holy Thursday (4/9), Good Friday (4/10), and Easter Sunday (4/12).

At such an uncertain time, we are so proud to be able to keep this tradition going this year. We hope that Journey, Cross, and Crucifixion brings a little piece of CM to your home. We hope you find peace and comfort in the days leading up to Easter. May this be a reminder of light in the darkness we are experiencing right now.

There is no fee to stream, however as a 501(C)(3) NonProfit Organization, we kindly ask you leave a Good Will Offering by going to our GoFundMe Campaign. With your help and support now, we can continue to keep the "Impossible Dream" Noel started 33 years ago alive. https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/cmperformingartscenter.

The music, narration, dialogue and poignant silences all add to the power of this prayerful meditation. To be part of The Journey, Cross & Crucifixion is to experience the complete and utter frustration and devastation of Mary, the frustration of Simon, the loneliness and desolation of John, Pilate's struggle between justice and expediency, the excruciating pain and degradation Jesus suffered on the way to Calvary and His ultimate death on the Cross.

For over thirty years, our troupes of volunteer actors, singers and musicians, use their gifts to bring the Passion Story to life. CM Troupes have been presenting this powerful Journey to churches and schools throughout Long Island, leading people of all ages in a powerful, prayerful Lenten experience. Now for the first time ever you and your family can experience the Journey from the safety and comfort of your home.

*Email Info@cmpac.com if interested in booking a 2021 Lent Season Service at your Church*





