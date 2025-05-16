Blackmore's Night Inducted Into Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF), in coordination with earMUSIC, recently hosted a night celebrating Candice Night and the release of her new album, Sea Glass. This celebration featured a LIVE solo performance of Candice Night, performing three songs from her new album, followed by the official induction of Ritchie Blackmore and Candice Night of Blackmore’s Night into LIMEHOF at its museum, located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook, NY. Candice Night accepted the induction by LIMEHOF executive board member Robert deBrauwere on behalf of Blackmore’s Night as Ritchie was not able to attend.

“I am so honored to be inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame,” Night said. “Being surrounded by some of the greatest musicians, knowing we all have the same roots here is an incredible feeling. I've lived on Long Island my whole life and am constantly inspired by the energy here and the beauty of our nature.”

Blackmore's Night, the minstrel rock band founded by legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and ethereal singer and multi-instrumentalist Candice Night began in 1997 as a labor of love and an escape from the pressures of the modern-day world. They formed their own musical world, creating a new genre of music.

The group has recorded 11 albums. Weaving together melodies from the Renaissance times with modern-day instrumentation, original arrangements, and new lyrical content, Blackmore and Night have achieved many awards, critical acclaim and gold records worldwide, consistently topping the Billboard New Age charts. Together with their 7-piece touring band, they perform in castles and historical venues worldwide. Thousands of fans show up to the shows dressed in period garb to be a part of the musical festivities. They record in their home studio, here on Long Island, and have gained the love and loyalty of millions of fans over the past 28 years.

The two inductees met on Long Island and have strong Long Island community ties. Legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple and Rainbow) grew up in the UK and moved to the USA in 1974, moving to Huntington, Long Island in the 1980s.

Candice Night grew up in Hauppauge and is a lifetime Long Island resident and a graduate of NYIT in Old Westbury. While interning at WBAB in 1989, she met Ritchie Blackmore at a charity soccer game where Deep Purple played against the station’s DJ’s and Staff. After the game, Candice asked Ritchie for his autograph and the two became friends, later developing into more. They started living together in 1993 and co-founded Blackmore’s Night in 1997. They have been very involved in many local charity efforts and community events across Long Island where they continue to live on the North Shore while raising their family.

About Sea Glass

“Sea Glass” is Candice Night’s latest solo album released via earMusic on April 25th, 2025. Inspired by a lifetime of challenging musical adventures as well as the magic and demands of everyday life and family, Candice has crafted an album that observes life through a prism - looking through a kaleidoscope of sea glass colors with their own special glow. Much like an alchemist, she melds together her various influences and experiences to create music that is contemporary yet eternal. The album was “Album of the Week” for the esteemed Rolling Stone in France and topped the singer/songwriter Amazon charts in multiple territories.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

Comments

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 19% Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14% Vote Now!