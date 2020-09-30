Biologist Bret Weinstein Talks Joe Rogan, Tulsi Gabbard & Jordan Peterson On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Ric Burns also joins Tom Needham on the SOUNDS OF FILM to discuss his movie OLIVER SACKS: HIS OWN LIFE.

American biologist and evolutionary theorist, Bret Weinstein, legendary documentary filmmaker, Ric Burns, and director/writer, Haroulas Rose, are Tom Needham's featured guests this week on THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

Bret Weinstein, a political progressive and a left-libertarian, is the popular host of the DARKHORSE Podcast on Youtube, and a member of the Intellectual Dark Web. He is featured in the documentary NO SAFE SPACES.

For decades, Oliver Sacks, M.D. captured the imagination of the public with his eloquently written case studies of cognitive disorders. Despite sharing with the world one revelation after another about the intricacies, idiosyncrasies, and amazements of the human mind, Sacks remained private for much of his life, specifically about his struggles growing up gay in the repressive England of the 1950s. In Ric Burns's fascinating documentary, we get to know Sacks, from his childhood years with a schizophrenic older brother, to his years as a champion bodybuilder and motorcycle aficionado, and to his remarkable accomplishments as one of our foremost neurologists. His groundbreaking work on patients with the sleeping sickness encephalitis lethargica became the basis for his book Awakenings, and the memorable, award-winning film, AWAKENINGS starring Robin Williams.

Tom Needham's conversation with Ric Burns was originally recorded for The Port Jefferson Documentary Series. For more information, go to https://www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com/fall-2020/

In addition, director/writer, Haroula Rose, joins Tom Needham to discuss her film, ONCE UPON A RIVER, on THE SOUNDS OF FILM. Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Jo Campbell, ONCE UPON A RIVER is the story of Native American teenager Margo Crane (Kenadi DelaCerna) in 1970s rural Michigan who after enduring a series of traumas and tragedies, sets out on an odyssey on the Stark River in search of her estranged mother.

Haroula Rose is a filmmaker and musician. Her debut ONCE UPON A RIVER, was called "one of the most anticipated films" by FILMMAKER, winning 19 awards at 40 festivals worldwide. Her pilot LOST & FOUND had its world premiere at Tribeca, and was "not to be missed," according to the New York Times.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Don Lemon, Alex Winter, Mike Patton, Tree Adams, Wendy & Lisa, Lauren Greenfield, Alexandra Pelosi, John Tartaglia and Rory Kennedy.

