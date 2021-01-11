Bethel Woods Welcomes More Than Twelve Thousand Vehicles At Inaugural Drive-thru Light Show

This winter, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts hosted the first-ever Peace, Love & Lights, a drive-thru holiday light experience at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY. The light show opened on Monday, November 23rd and ran nightly through Saturday, January 2nd.

A collaboration with Pamal Broadcasting, Healey Brothers, and the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association ("SCVA"), Peace, Love & Lights welcomed more than 12,000 vehicles through its gate and over 40,000 friends, families, and guests. The light show weaved through several areas of the historic site and totaled just over one mile. Almost a quarter of a million lights made up the animated light displays, including a spectacular 120-foot Twinkle Tunnel, and featured themed areas such as Groovy Way, Enchanted Forest, Snowflake Alley, and Santa's Workshop. Additionally, Bethel Woods hosted 12 socially-distant dinners with Santa himself in the beautiful Event Gallery.

"It has always been a goal of Bethel Woods to expand our programming into the quieter winter months. With a large portion of live events being impacted by COVID-19, this proved to be the perfect time to offer a safe and family-friendly holiday attraction to the county and the region," said Eric Frances, CEO, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. "We are looking forward to making Peace, Love & Lights a cherished tradition in our community for many years to come," Frances continued.

Bethel Woods strives to remain at the forefront of innovation as a key economic catalyst for Sullivan County and beyond, especially as the region continues to navigate the financial and societal repercussions of COVID-19. The SCVA estimates that the event has generated an economic impact of $17 million to the Sullivan Catskills this winter, $9 million of which was direct economic output."The SCVA was pleased to be a part of this new initiative to expand our visitation season. It is the goal of the Visitors Association to further position the Sullivan Catskills as a four-season destination. Peace, Love and Lights was an integral part of creating that synergy, bringing the Sullivan Catskills to a new level of a safe family 'Catskill Confidence' destination," stated Roberta Byron-Lockwood, President and CEO, SCVA. "The economic impact of this event and other county-wide events and vacation packages like this will continue to spur growth and tourism to our Sullivan Catskills, thus furthering that goal," she added.

Peace, Love & Lights saw significant success with community partnerships, as dozens of bags of food items and groceries were donated by guests to the Nourish Your Neighbor Community Drive to benefit the Shepherd's Food Pantry in White Lake. Additionally, more than 500 walkers explored the light show during Sullivan 180 Walkthrough Wednesdays, with Bethel Woods donating $500 of proceeds to the Sullivan County Federation for the Homeless ("SCFH") once the goal of 500 miles walked was reached. Inspired by the initiative, Liberty NY Rotary Club and Mullally Tractor Sales offered to match the $500 donation. The PRASAD Project also generously donated an astounding $2,000 to the SCFH towards children's clothing. In addition to monetary donations, gifts were collected for 60 children in need at the Sullivan County Federation for the Homeless.

"We are so pleased to have teamed up with Sullivan 180 on Walkthrough Wednesdays and all of the local organizations and visitors who were immensely generous to those in need during this holiday season," Frances added.