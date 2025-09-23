Bay Street Welcomes New Director of Education and Outreach Bethany Dellapolla

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater has announced the appointment of Bethany Dellapolla as its new Director of Education and Community Outreach, expanding the theater's commitment to year-round arts education on the East End.

An actress, director, choreographer, intimacy director, stage combatant, and teaching artist, Dellapolla has been part of Bay Street's education team for 13 years. She holds degrees in Theatre Performance and TV/Film Production from SUNY New Paltz, where she was named Outstanding Graduate, and a Master's in Childhood Education from LIU. Her teaching and directing work spans Broadway Dance Center, Gateway Playhouse, TADA! Youth Theatre, Westhampton Beach PAC, and her own NexGen Youth Theatre company in New York City.

“I grew up on Eastern Long Island and have been an educator for over 15 years, 13 of them at Bay Street,” Dellapolla said. “Bay Street was one of the first places that believed in me and hired me as a teaching artist when I was young, so it feels incredibly special and full circle to be taking on this position for the company now. I'm very grateful.” She added, “ For me, it's the power to affect other people through stories. The power theatre has to create change, make us think, connect us, help us know we're not alone, provide an escape, and create joy. It's the magic of storytelling, and the transformative power of theatre. ”

“We are thrilled to welcome Bethany to the Bay Street team in this full-time position,” said Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director of Bay Street Theater. “Her contributions over the years have been remarkable, and it made perfect sense to bring her into a more official role serving both the theater and the broader community. She is already such a well-known and beloved presence among families on the East End.”

Bay Street Theater offers year-round classes for children, teens, and adults in acting, performance, storytelling, dance, and more. Under Dellapolla's leadership, these programs will continue to grow, offering a welcoming and dynamic environment for students of all levels. To learn more, register for classes, or support community programs, call 631-725-0818 (ext. 107), email Bethany Dellapolla at bdellapolla@baystreet.org, or visit www.baystreet.org