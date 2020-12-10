Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Presents ACTING FOR THE CAMERA WITH DON STEPHENSON

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is announcing that registration is currently available for the 12-part online workshop Acting For The Camera with Don Stephenson. Sessions will be held online via Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting January 26, 2021, and will continue through March 4. The class is open to teens and adults for a fee of $350; payment plans are available and can be paid for with a Bay Street Gift Card, making it a wonderful gift idea. Registrants will receive private links to join each session via email two hours before the scheduled start time. For additional information, contact Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.



Acting For The Camera with Don Stephenson is a 12-part course that will provide teens and adults an introduction to acting for the camera, where they will gain knowledge in techniques specific to television and film. Using a variety of scripts from productions currently or formerly cast and shot in New York and Los Angeles, Stephenson will provide a practical method of acting for the camera through intensive scene work. Students will have online access to this material, and will be assigned multiple scenes (dialogues) over the course of the class.



Don Stephenson is an actor and director who starred as Leo Bloom in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of The Producers, and played The D'ysquith Family in the Tony Award-winning A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder. Earlier this year, he led a separate 12-part online acting workshop with Bay Street Theater. He created roles in the original Broadway casts of Titanic, Parade, Dracula, and By Jeeves. Other Broadway credits include Rock Of Ages, the Tony Award-winning revival of Private Lives, and Wonderful Town at Lincoln Center. Television and film credits include: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Turn: Washington's Spies, The Good Wife, 30 Rock, and Ugly Betty. He directed Titanic at Lincoln Center, Broadway Classics at Carnegie Hall, Of Mice And Manhattan for The Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center, Noises Off at Asolo Rep, The Other Place at The Alley Theatre, A Comedy Of Tenors (Broadway World Nominee Best Director Of A Play), The Producers, and many more.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.