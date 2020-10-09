Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Announces On-Camera Audition Workshop with Meghan Rafferty

The in-person workshop will take place on November 7.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced an in-person On-Camera Audition Workshop with Meghan Rafferty, on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LTV Studios in Wainscott. Meghan brings her unique combination of experiences as both an actor and casting director to lead participants through the often challenging and frustrating audition process. This workshop will be held in a safe and social-distanced setting in accordance with all health and safety guidelines. Registration is $175, and is open to teens and adults. For additional information, contact Director of Education Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org.



New York-based casting director Meghan Rafferty provides an engaging and insightful look at the on-camera audition process for both film and television. The global health crisis has forever changed the ways in which casting directors host auditions, and the days of crowded audition rooms are in the past. With the process being relocated online, and more productions taking place on virtual platforms, there will be more opportunities for those actors who do not live in New York or Los Angeles. However, before any of that, all actors must first learn how to make a great audition tape.



Not only will Meghan offer invaluable feedback on each scene, but she will also provide valuable advice that only insiders may know-even details concerning how best to send an audition tape to casting directors that will help to bring you to the next level. Participants will be given their audition sides (prepared lines) in advance of the workshop and will be put on tape on the day of the workshop, where Meghan will provide her invaluable feedback. The best "take" will be sent to each participant following the workshop via email. Meghan, a working actor herself, loves actors and truly appreciates the audition process from both sides of the table. This is a unique opportunity for beginners as well as seasoned professionals to work with an industry insider in the comfortable confines of LTV Studios!



Meghan Rafferty is a New York-based casting director and actor known for her work on HBO's The Leftovers and the film Paterson, and for associate casting films The Wolf of Wall Street and Hugo, and HBO's Boardwalk Empire. Along with Mia Cusumano, she formed M&M Casting, whose current film projects include I Don't Live Today, Make A Marriage Great Again, and Grad Night. Meghan has taught hundreds of on-camera classes in the New York area, and at many universities and performing arts colleges across Long Island. She received her BFA in acting from Adelphi University and an MFA degree from the FSU/Asolo Theatre Conservatory. When she is not casting or teaching, Meghan continues to pursue her first love: acting.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

