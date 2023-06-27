BEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, And More Come To Universal Preservation Hall This Fall

Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs is kicking off summer with some brand-new shows on sale coming to the Great Hall in fall 2023.

The Tony Award-winning “Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation,” Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of Broadway's biggest shows and brightest stars, will make a stop at Universal Preservation Hall 7:30 pm. Thursday, October 5. Up-to-the-minute spoofs include comic looks at “Moulin Rouge,” the all-Yiddish “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Hadestown,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Beetlejuice,” “Frozen” and more!

Chris Funk's “Redefining Wonder” is an engaging and visceral multimedia experience–a magic show with live music! “Redefining Wonder” will be at UPH 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Chris has pioneered the use of instruments like the violin, guitar, flute and more in his illusions. He also uses a live-feed camera and interactive videos to bring audience members onstage and directly into the action. From NBC's “America's Got Talent,” CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” and Syfy's “Wizard Wars,” his unique approach to magic has garnered him performances across the country as well as residencies at Disney.

“Back To The Eighties Show with Jessie's Girl” is the world's greatest tribute to the music of the '80s! Jessie's Girl's primary line-up includes a team of NYC's top rock and pop vocalists backed by one of the tightest bands in the city comprised of 20+ year veterans of the NYC music scene. Take a trip back to the time of neon and big hair in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21.

With their gripping performance style and unquenchable appetite for musical adventure, Brooklyn Rider has carved a singular space in the world of string quartets over their fifteen-year history. Brooklyn Rider with Anne Sofie Von Otter will perform in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Anne Sofie Von Otter, a multi-award-winning mezzo-soprano, has seen her work with legendary artists ranging from the late greats of Carlos Kleiber, Claudio Abbado and Giuseppe Sinopoli to Elvis Costello, Brad Mehldau and Rufus Wainwright.

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” is the nation's most innovative and unique show utilizing the works of the Beatles. They are coming to UPH 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Through requests and memories, “Yesterday and Today” tells the audience's story using the Beatles catalog. The band, anchored by brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan perform as themselves and the set list is created based on the audience filling out postcards with their favorite songs by The Beatles as the show happens. A truly interactive experience!

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.