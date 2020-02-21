Applications Are Open For Second Year of Fairgame Grants

The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame is pleased to announce the second year of Fairgame Arts Grants, an invaluable funding opportunity for non-profit arts and cultural organizations in three New York state regions-Capital, Catskills and Southern Tier.

Organizations based in 27 counties* are eligible to apply for grants from $1,000-$5,000.

The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame was created in partnership with casinos in the three gaming regions: Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, Resorts World Catskills, del Lago Resort & Casino and Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Coalition members are: Bardavon Presents (Poughkeepsie), Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Bethel), Clemens Center (Elmira), Forum Theatre (Binghamton), Palace Performing Arts Center (Albany), Proctors (Schenectady), Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Auditorium Theatre (Rochester), Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs City Center, State Theatre of Ithaca, Times Union Center (Albany) and Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Each member is dedicated to enriching its surroundings, presenting the finest live events available, fostering education and offering affordability. Through its community commitment, the coalition created Fairgame Arts Grants, a funding program to support organizations in associated regions.

"As the President of the Fairgame group of theaters working with our three regions' casinos, I am delighted that for the second year in a row we are offering our cultural friends financial support for programs that better our communities," said State Theater of Ithaca Executive Director Doug Levine. "This type of support often represents the difference between a great idea and a fully realized and measurably beneficial initiative."

The deadline for grant applications is Thursday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m. Grant guidelines and application forms can be found at www.afairgame.net. For more information, contact FGarts20@gmail.com





