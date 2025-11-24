ANASTASIA, THE MUSICAL Comes to Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company will present the acclaimed Broadway musical "Anastasia" this holiday season, offering Long Island audiences a sweeping, family-friendly theatrical experience across three local venues from November 28 through December 28.

The production will open at the Bayway Arts Center in Islip, continue mid-run at the Bellmore Showplace, and conclude with final performances at the Celebrate St. James Cultural Arts Center. The multi-venue approach is part of Lighthouse Rep's ongoing mission to bring accessible, high-quality theater directly to communities across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Based on the beloved animated film and Broadway adaptation, Anastasia follows a young woman's journey to uncover her identity amid the mysteries of the past. The stage musical features show-stopping numbers, lush visuals, and a heartfelt message of hope-elements Lighthouse Rep promises to deliver in full.

In keeping with the company's "art with impact" mission, Lighthouse Rep will host a food drive for Island Harvest throughout the run. Audience members are encouraged to bring a non-expired, non-perishable food item to any performance, helping support food-insecure families across Long Island during one of the most challenging times of the year.

"Every production we do is about more than entertainment," Kami Crary, Vice President and Co-Founder of the company said in a statement. "It's about building community, creating connection, and using the arts to make a tangible difference."

Matinee performances will feature princess photo opportunities, adding a magical, interactive element for younger audience members and families.

Performance Dates & Locations

Bayway Arts Center (Islip) - Opening weekend

Bellmore Showplace - Mid-run performances

Celebrate St. James Cultural Arts Center - Closing weekend