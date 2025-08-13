ALL THE BOYS I BLOCKED TO Play Rochester Fringe in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chanel & The Circus will bring their award-winning interactive show All the Boys I Blocked to The Spirit Room as part of the Rochester Fringe Festival, running September 11–14.

Written by Chanel Samson and Melanie D’Andrea, and directed by LA Groundlings’ Lisa Schurga, the production blends comedy, drama, and original music from the band’s new album of the same name.

In this highly participatory experience, Samson invites audience members to share their own breakup stories, improvises songs on the spot, and stages live roleplays—transforming tales of blocked exes, gaslighting, and relationship disasters into moments of radical self-love and catharsis.

Tickets for All the Boys I Blocked are on sale now and can be purchased here.