80s Icon Debbie Gibson to Perform at Patchogue Theatre

80s pop music royalty Debbie Gibson performs at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) on Saturday, June 11 at 8:00PM. Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets range between $49 - $79 plus fee with VIP Package options and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended. PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted. Debbie Gibson is hitting the road on her much-anticipated solo U.S. tour to celebrate her 35 year career with her nostalgic hits and songs off her new critically acclaimed album The Body Remembers. This past fall, Debbie Gibson released her long-awaited 10th studio pop album The Body Remembers - her first in 20 years - marking a new chapter for Gibson on her own label Stargirl Records. It is filled with a mix of modern pop hooks and upbeat club bangers along with melodic yet nostalgic tracks that pay homage to her earlier music. The Body Remembers represents all things Gibson: empowerment, living your best life, and staying eternally electric. Listen to The Body Remembers HERE Each song off the album represents a visceral account of Gibson's life in the past decade and shows off the quintessential aspect of Gibson's legendary legacy, her songwriting. Ranging from themes of the fantasy of the "perfect relationship" ("Red Carpet Ready"), being stuck in the prison of one's mind or life and needing to break free ("Freedom", "Girls Night Out"), perspective on past loves ("Strings"), daily self motivation and living an aspirational life ("Runway"), nostalgic summer love ("The Body Remembers"), the current world landscape ("Tell Me Love", "Legendary"), unrequited love, romantic love, self worth, etc. The album also includes Gibson and her pop soulmate Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block on the brilliantly reimagined classic no. 1 "Lost In Your Eyes, The Duet" as well as her summer disco bop, "One Step Closer," which is an ode to pushing through the negatives in life knowing what awaits is a greener pasture. A singer, songwriter, actress and producer, Debbie Gibson was born in Brooklyn and raised in Long Island, NY. Her 1987 debut album, Out of the Blue, went triple-platinum and launched her unparalleled career at the age of 16. The album's single "Foolish Beat" made Gibson the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a #1 track on the Billboard Hot 100-she is still the youngest female to do so, to date. As the sole composer on each of her Top 20 singles, Gibson was recognized by ASCAP as Songwriter of the Year in 1989 tying with Bruce Springsteen. She has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide and released 10 studio albums and five compilations. She continues to score chart-topping tracks, including 2020's #VegasVibe Remix from "Girls Night Out (Tracy Young Remixes)," which hit #4 on the Billboard Dance Club chart and UK Music Week singles charts. Her new album The Body Remembers promptly shot up to #2 on the Apple Pop Sales Charts and achieved one million streams in its first month. Her current single "One Step Closer" is currently top 20 in the UK, having hit #3 in Switzerland, and is climbing dance/pop charts all over Europe. A successful actor, Gibson debuted in Les Miserables on Broadway in 1992 and played Sandy in Grease on London's West End in 1993. She performed in 17 musicals in 17 years, including the roles of Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Sally Bowles in the Broadway revival of Cabaret with Neil Patrick Harris. On television she has competed on "Dancing with the Stars," produced/starred in "Summer of Dreams" and its sequel "Wedding of Dreams for the Hallmark Channel, and appears in Season 5B of the popular Netflix series "Lucifer," in a special musical episode entitled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam. Gibson has recently finished filming The Class with Anthony Michael Hall, Charlie Gillespie (Julie and the Phantoms), and Lyric Ross. Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1112901?performanceId=11027617