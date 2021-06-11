​​​​​​​A A CHORUS LINE: High School Edition to Open The Gateway 2021 Season 

The "Singular Sensation", A Chorus Line: High School Edition, will be the first production at The Gateway for 2021 - A Chorus Line: High School Edition, on stage, opening June 19 through July 3.

A Chorus Line held the record as the longest running show on Broadway for 15 years and heralds nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Director and Best Choreographer, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. An audition of a lifetime - A Chorus Line: High School Edition celebrates both the glamour and grind of 17 talented dancers, and is the musical for everyone who's ever had a dream of making it in showbiz. The unforgettable score features such classics as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It" and more!

With its celebration and true-to-life depiction of performers and their struggle to achieve greatness on the Broadway stage, A Chorus Line has earned unanimous praise as one of the true masterpieces of live theater and is one of the biggest smash hit musicals to ever play on the Great White Way.

A Chorus Line: High School Edition will be directed by the stage veteran of the show, Mitzi Hamilton. Ms. Hamilton first worked with Michael Bennett as a dancer in his production of Seesaw. She then took part in taped sessions with Bennett that were an innovative process to create a musical based on the actual lives of working dancers, a new idea that was eventually the basis for A Chorus Line. Part of her story inspired the character of Val and she eventually went on to originate the role in London's West End and then took over the role on Broadway where she spent 10 years.

In all, Ms. Hamilton appeared in eight Broadway shows, including Bob Fosse's Pippin, Cabaret, Applause and On the Town. She has since staged numerous productions across the country of A Chorus Line with the original direction and choreography created by her mentor Michael Bennett. Ms. Hamilton will be assisted by long-time collaborator Jordan Fife. Musical Direction will be by Ho-Sun Moon.

As a part of its education programming, A Chorus Line: High School Edition will be comprised 24 of the top students of The Gateway School of Performing Arts aged 12-18 years old. All the students went through a rigorous audition process after honing their crafts in classes such as acting, singing, dancing and audition technique to name a few. Many former students of the school have gone on to star on Broadway, Network Television shows and feature films.

Ticket prices range from $15-25. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season, visit our website TheGateway.org. Tickets can be purchased on-line or through the box office at 631-286-1133.