VoiceJam Finalists Announced For April Competition at Walton Arts Center

Finalists have been announced for the annual VoiceJam A Cappella Festival produced by Walton Arts Center. Eight groups from across the country will come together on Saturday, April 9, and compete for the title of VoiceJam Champion.

VIBE - Dallas, Texas

Fifth Measure from Houston High School - Germantown, Tenn.

Essence Vocal Band - Jacksonville, Ark.

The Ozarks - Springfield, Mo.

KeyHarmony from University of Central Florida - Orlando, Fla.

A-Side from A & M Consolidated High School - College Station, Texas

Grains of Time from North Carolina State University - Raleigh, N.C.

Green Tones from University of North Texas - Denton, Texas

"This year's competition will feature 100 talented singers from six different states, representing high schools, universities and their communities," said Sara Broome Jones, learning programs and festivals specialist. "The aca-passion and incredible voices these groups bring to the stage will absolutely draw you in, and have you cheering out loud for your favorite."

A cappella fans and finalists will converge on Northwest Arkansas for a day of activities on Saturday, April 9, including a cappella workshops during the day for the general public and the competitors taught by a cappella pros and the VoiceJam Competition at 7:30 pm. Additional information and a schedule for the workshops will be available soon.

Tickets to the VoiceJam Competition are $19 to $39 plus applicable fees and can be purchased now in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm, by calling 479.443.5600 weekdays 10 am until 5 pm or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.