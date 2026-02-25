Young Players Will Bring SHREK THE MUSICAL JR to The Royal Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The upcoming musical “SHREK, JR.” brings the greatest fairy tale ever told to the Royal Theatre stage March 12-21, 2026. Based on the award-winning Broadway show “Shrek the Musical,” which was based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek,” “SHREK The Musical JR” was masterfully adapted for the stage, while still ensuring that even the littlest theatre-goers stay captivated by the song, dance, and laughter.

Follow the journey of Shrek, the misunderstood ogre, as he and his wise-cracking sidekick, Donkey, set out to reclaim their swamp from the ambitious Lord Farquaad. Along the way, they encounter a feisty princess, a fire-breathing dragon, and a gang of fairy tale misfits who prove that true beauty is found within.

Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, SHREK the Musical JR is an irreverently fun show that proves being different is what makes you special. Don't miss this dazzling adventure of OGRE-sized fun for the whole family!

SHREK the Musical JR is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). all authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Dates and Times: Performances are March 12-14 and March 19-21, 2026.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances on March 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and will begin at 7:00 p.m. One Sunday matinee on March 15 and two Saturday matinees on March 14, 21 will begin at 2:00 p.m. There is no evening show on March 21.

Ticket Information: This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. For handicapped or special needs seating, please email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org or call 501.315.5483.

Ticket prices are $20 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $10 Grade 12th and below.